Kenyon Martin Reflects on Draft Day, Favorite Teammate and His Signature Move
After being at the center of the franchise’s most productive runs, former Nets forward Kenyon Martin left an imprint on the organization that will always last.
During part of a social media series on the Brooklyn Nets' X page, Martin looked back at some of his fondest times with the team. When asked about his single best memory as a Net, he kept it simple and went with draft day.
“Draft day. Becoming a New Jersey Net. Being selected No.1 was a very special and meaningful time for me," Martin said.
While participating in another Nets social media series called One Night in Brooklyn, Martin explained that being selected No.1 overall lifted a huge weight off his shoulders, especially since he broke his leg during the Conference USA tournament, his final collegiate game.
Despite the injury, Martin managed to build up enough of an impressive collegiate career to be the top pick. During his final season at Cincinnati, he was named the Naismith College Player of the Year and the NABC Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game
Martin made an immediate impact upon arriving in New Jersey, finishing second in NBA Rookie of the Year voting after averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. During his next two seasons with the team, he helped the Nets make back-to-back NBA Finals appearances, including their first appearance (2002) in franchise history.
Throughout that period, the Nets weren't just one of the most talented squads in the league, they also had some of the best chemistry. During the interview, Martin named one unsung teammate whose positive attitude benefited the team during their deep playoff runs.
“Somebody who didn't get a lot of playing time but meant something to me was Donny Marshall. He was instrumental in our success because of his energy and enthusiasm on the sideline," Martin said. “He didn't spend a lot of time with us, but the time that he was with us there was a lot of laughs and a lot of comedy. Donny is having a good time.”
Marshall played for the Nets from 2001-2003. Despite appearing in just 23 games during that span, his energy from the bench helped serve as a sparkplug during the most successful time period in franchise history.
When asked about his go-to move, Martin relived a classic "bully ball" move that helped him impose his physicality on defenders.
“My favorite move was a left shoulder jump hook. Money”