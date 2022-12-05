Kevin Durant Explains Why Nets Can't Solve The Puzzle vs. Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets (13-12) haven't been able to get over the top when matching up with one of their Eastern Conference rivals, the Boston Celtics. In the eyes of the Nets, there are a handful of factors that explain the troubles.

“Yeah, No. 1 offense in the league right now. Best team right now in the league. It’s really a great test to see how disciplined you are on each possession,” Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said. “They offer a lot of challenges. Experienced group. Can really score the ball in multiple ways and different individuals who can do it. Great challenge for the whole group to be locked in from start to finish.”

In their latest matchup on Sunday night, it was evident from the tip that Brooklyn's undersized guards are unplayable against Boston. The Celtics hunted guards Seth Curry, Cam Thomas, and Kyrie Irving during their minutes and capitalized. Boston also tracked down TJ Warren and Joe Harris on a few possessions.

"They're a big team, they shoot the ball well, they got good length and so you got to match that if you want to be able to compete. We don't have a big margin for error," said Kevin Durant on what makes the Celtics a tough opponent. "They can play. They had 13 points in the third and still be in good shape. You make up for that with your shooting and your length and they got a lot over there."

After Sunday's loss, the Nets have now dropped eight straight games to the Celtics (including the 2022 first round sweep), dating back to November, 24, 2021. The defeat also marked the first time the two teams met since Brooklyn's embarrassing first-round sweep to the hands of Boston. Between the two teams - two teams that went through a lot in the off-season, not much has changed since the last time they competed in the eyes of Brooklyn's superstar.

"They look great last year. I mean they looked great last year, it's carried over to this year," Durant said. "They got more experience, another year, going to the Finals definitely helps you as a team, and brings you closer. JT's [Jayson Tatum] a year older, JB's [Jaylen Brown] a year older, and their guys are just getting more experience every day. And their record shows."

"They got such a deep team, got a team that works together, good continuity, it’s a next man up mentality for them," Durant added. "Robert Williams hasn’t been there all year and they’re 19-5. Marcus Smart in and out of the lineup, they still got Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon to bring in, two guys that can pretty much do the same thing he does, so they got a deep team.”

Boston's star duo combined for 64 points in Sunday night's win. Jaylen Brown got the ball rolling, pouring 20 first-quarter points and giving Nets wing Royce O'Neale plenty of trouble along the perimeter.

"Just being special. That's who he is," said Durant on Brown's performance. "That's the kind of player he's been this season. Knocking down tough shots, being a scorer for them at all three levels. Got to give him credit."

“He's a brother of mine. Grateful that we have built a relationship off the court. True warriors when we go against each other," said Irving on his relationship with Brown. "In Boston, we got a chance to get to know each other on a deeper level. So, again, I'm just grateful that we've been able to build on top of the very foundation of aligning on us how we live our lives and how we treat people. So good brother.”

Despite holding the Celtics to 19 third-quarter points, the duo lit up from behind the arc to gain separation midway through the fourth quarter. On the other end of the floor, Boston excellently double-teamed Durant whenever he touched the ball, exhausting the prolific scorer and making it hard for him to get clean looks.

“We have to take advantage when teams double-team. If you’re going to send a second guy at our best player then we’ve got to make you pay for it," said Vaughn on the Celtics double-teaming Durant. "Sometimes it was, two times it was TJ, who hasn’t practiced or played with us, little hesitation on his cut down the middle. Then the other times I think once we swing-swing that thing and it gets to the second guy, you’ve got to shoot it. So they were able to close out on more than couple occasions where they double-team, still were able to close out on our shooters. Can’t allow that to happen.”

The box scores are identical on both sides but it was Boston's 3-Point shooting differential (six more makes) and fast break points (26-13) that made the difference. Although many can be encouraged by the close margins but not for Durant: 'Nah, we want to win.'

"The three-point line," said Durant on the difference maker in Sunday's loss. "They made six more than us. If you look down across the board (box score), we were pretty much even in everything: rebounds, assists, turnovers the same, fouls. Then you look at the three-point line. They made one more shot than us and six more threes. It’s a make-or-miss league. It’s about offense in this league, so they made shots tonight. I think we made their looks a bit tougher than they usually are. They’re the best offense in the history of the league, right? 103 points. 43% from the field. The three-point line killed us."

The Nets won't have to wait too long for a chance of revenge against the Celtics. Brooklyn will host Boston on Jan. 12 - a game that'll likely feature both Ben Simmons and Marcus Smart, who both missed Sunday's matchup.