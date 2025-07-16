Knicks Topple Nets in Summer League's Battle of the Boroughs
The Brooklyn Nets took on the New York Knicks for a battle of the boroughs in Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon.
For this matchup, head coach Steve Hetzel deployed a starting lineup featuring rookie guard Ben Saraf and third-year man Caleb Daniels. No. 19 pick Nolan Traore found himself in the starting lineup once again, instead of playing more of a wing role in today's matchup. Summer League's second-leading scorer Drew Timme was given the start once again alongside undrafted rookie Grant Nelson.
The Nets looked poised in the first quarter as Ben Saraf found a quick seven points, but those would be his only points of the first half. Nets leading scorer Drew Timme also found himself in a cold start in the first half.
Knicks second-year guard Tyler Kolek was a man on a mission in the first half as the former Marquette product would log 20 points and a pair of steals in the first half for New York. MarJon Beauchamp would also find himself in double figures ahead of the break.
Caleb Daniels and Grant Nelson kept Brooklyn in the game for the first half. Daniels nearly notched a double-double, while Nelson would also put in his fair share of work on the boards as the Nets would only be down two points heading into halftime.
When play resumed between the two in-state rivals, the Knicks would not let up on their lead as it continued to grow into double-digits behind the scoring of Beauchamp and also Luka Scuka off the bench.
Fourth quarter was no different as the Knicks continued to keep their foot on the pedal, marking their first game scoring over 90 points in a Summer League game. Kolek and Beauchamp would both finish with 25 points in the game, with Kolek also logging four steals.
Drew Timme would try to will Brooklyn to a win in a late-game surge, helping put the Nets within single digits, but it was unfortunately to no avail. He would finish with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Brooklyn struggled to make a three in the game, being a big factor in their loss, and was a huge reason why so many fans were negative in drafting three pass-heavy guards. They would finish five for 25 behind the arc as a team.
The Nets will look to rally quickly as they face the Orlando Magic tomorrow in their final scheduled Summer League game, hopeful to leave Las Vegas with at least one win.