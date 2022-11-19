Kyrie Irving Makes Major Donation to Important Fundraiser

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been in the news a lot over the last few weeks, but many of his good needs are not as heavily covered as his mistakes. Recently making an unannounced $65,000 donation to a family in need, Irving helped remove some of the burden that Shanquella Robinson's family is currently experiencing.

In a fundraiser organized by Quilla Long, the sister of Shanquella Robinson, it was revealed that Robinson had passed away during a recent trip to Cabo, Mexico.

The fundraiser read, "My beautiful sister #ShanquellaRobinson, recently went on a trip to Cabo, Mexico, with people she believed were her friends. During this trip, she was found dead. Her associates claimed she died of alcohol poisoning, but the death certificate from the Mexican government contradicts this statement as it reveals a broken neck and cracked spine and a time of death which is 15 minutes after she sustained these injuries.

The United States State Department released a statement claiming 'no clear evidence of foul play,' yet there is a video circulating of a woman violently attacking Shanquella. This statement is unacceptable, and we are beyond devastated. We continue to fight for the truth.

We face a tremendous unexpected financial burden and a great deal of pain as we prepare to lay my sister to rest. Any support you can contribute to our legal fees and other critical expenses is greatly appreciated."

Kyrie Irving made two donations to the fundraiser, one for $50,000, and another for $15,000. Helping remove some of the burden this family is carrying, Irving was also joined by fellow NBA guard Kemba Walker, who donated $20,000 himself.