Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Makes Major Donation to Important Fundraiser

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving made a selfless donation to a family in need
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been in the news a lot over the last few weeks, but many of his good needs are not as heavily covered as his mistakes. Recently making an unannounced $65,000 donation to a family in need, Irving helped remove some of the burden that Shanquella Robinson's family is currently experiencing.

In a fundraiser organized by Quilla Long, the sister of Shanquella Robinson, it was revealed that Robinson had passed away during a recent trip to Cabo, Mexico.

The fundraiser read, "My beautiful sister #ShanquellaRobinson, recently went on a trip to Cabo, Mexico, with people she believed were her friends. During this trip, she was found dead. Her associates claimed she died of alcohol poisoning, but the death certificate from the Mexican government contradicts this statement as it reveals a broken neck and cracked spine and a time of death which is 15 minutes after she sustained these injuries.

The United States State Department released a statement claiming 'no clear evidence of foul play,' yet there is a video circulating of a woman violently attacking Shanquella. This statement is unacceptable, and we are beyond devastated. We continue to fight for the truth.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

We face a tremendous unexpected financial burden and a great deal of pain as we prepare to lay my sister to rest. Any support you can contribute to our legal fees and other critical expenses is greatly appreciated."

Kyrie Irving made two donations to the fundraiser, one for $50,000, and another for $15,000. Helping remove some of the burden this family is carrying, Irving was also joined by fellow NBA guard Kemba Walker, who donated $20,000 himself.

In This Article (1)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_19310603
News

Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19459542
News

Injury Report: Ja Morant OUT vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19452801_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Clarifies Controversial Quote About Nets Teammates

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19262932_168390270_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Speaks on Learning the Power of his Platform

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19341438
News

Kyrie Irving Upgraded to Available vs. Memphis Grizzlies

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19310723
News

Kyrie Irving Upgraded to QUESTIONABLE vs. Memphis Grizzlies

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17988207_168390270_lowres
News

WATCH: Kyrie Irving Issues Public Apology to Jewish Community

By Farbod Esnaashari
Screen Shot 2022-11-18 at 3.57.33 PM
News

Rate the Trade: Kevin Durant to the Knicks

By Joey Linn