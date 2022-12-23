Late Injury Updates: Everything You Need To Know For Bucks vs. Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Milwaukee Bucks for a thrilling Friday night matchup at Barclays Center. Roughly an hour before tip-off, the Nets provided updates on several players.

The Nets have ruled Joe Harris (left knee soreness) suddenly out for the Friday night game vs. Milwaukee. Head coach Jacque Vaughn said Harris reported soreness in his knee when he arrived at the arena, resulting in the team scratching him from the lineup.

“I’m going to have to go back and look at substitutions again," said Vaughn with Harris unavailable. "Like tonight, Joe was going to be the first sub off the bench so it does change things. We’ll have to look at how we can get an advantage tonight strategically when we want to play small, if we want to play small, if we’re going to add another guy to the mix. We’re still going to talk that through after this.”

On the bright side, there will be no restrictions on Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) and Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring tightness). Both players are available and will be monitored throughout the contest.

To no surprise, the Nets head coach disclosed that point forward Ben Simmons will have the assignment of defending two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. He hinted that Brooklyn will send lots of different variations of coverages at the Bucks' cornerstone and is hopeful Simmons won't have to defend Antetokounmpo in 1-on-1 coverage a lot.

“Hopefully it’s not 1 on 1 a lot. Ben will start on him," Vaughn said pregame. "But you see multiple games just over and over and over again where one dude doesn’t stop him. It’s just really that simple. He’s too strong, too big, too fast. The amount of free throws that he averages, he puts pressure on you that way. We’re just going to need multiple bodies. Can Ben use his strength and athleticism to that initial front of standing in front of him? Hopefully, that’s the case but at the same time there needs to be another guy, two, three behind him to give him support.”

Brooklyn did not hold practice on Thursday or a shootaround on Friday morning to ensure extra preparation for Milwaukee. The Nets head coach has sliced practices and shootarounds in recent weeks. Nevertheless, the keys to coming into the contest are ones Vaughn holds confidence in his players to achieve.

“Wow, there are a few things," said Vaughn on the keys to success vs. Bucks. "Their ability to really guard and make you have to score efficiently. I think that’s the first piece. They take away things from you and you have to react in a smart way. What shots do they want to give up? Pretty detailed in how they defend. Do you give into those shots or do you try to get the shots that we want? So that’s the challenge that way. And then obviously with Giannis his ability to get out in transition, his usage rate, getting to the rim. He produces shots for other guys. That’s always the challenge with him. So can we get back and make them play in the halfcourt."

The Bucks will be without Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) against the Nets.