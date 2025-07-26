Michael Porter Jr. Could be Weapon for Nets’ Rookies
In late-June, the Nets made the decision to finally off-load longtime super-scorer Cam Johnson to the Denver Nuggets.
Denver was in dire need of an upgrade alongside former MVP Nikola Jokic, and nabbing a first round pick and forward Michael Porter Jr. seemed decent return for Brooklyn.
Now, MPJ — formerly a lottery pick back in 2018 — joins a drastically different situation than Denver. Brooklyn is amid a new rebuild, having taken a record five first round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Despite being just 27, Porter Jr. is now one of the senior players on the team.
Regardless of the lengthy forward’s injury history and struggles with consistency, he’s still an obviously talented scorer, going for 18.2 points on 50% shooting last season. He’s one of the better shooters in the league, shooting 41% from three on a blistering six attempts per game in his 345 game career.
While the Nets could always re-flip Porter Jr. elsewhere for more value, he could also be the perfect piece to place alongside the rookies.
At the ’25 draft, Brooklyn used a unique strategy in opting for several bets at a lead ball-handler: jumbo guard Egor Demin, point guard prospect Nolan Traore, Ulm’s handling wing in Ben Saraf, and on-ball unicorn Danny Wolf.
All four prospects rely on their feel for the game to drive production, most of them seeing a pass-first, play-making mentality. With that being the case, Porter Jr. offers a strong weapon on the wing that can knock down shots and generally put the ball through the basket.
As the current champions in Oklahoma City showcased with Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in their own rebuild, veterans are crucial to the development of younger players. And while there's not a ton of role overlap with MPJ, he could still be a piece to keep around as the rookies progress.
Regardless, the Nets head into next season with a crop of freshly drafted youngsters who will be looking to add to their games.