Michael Porter Jr.'s First Season in Brooklyn Could Determine His Future With Nets
The Michael Porter Jr.-Brooklyn Nets doesn't look ideal on the surface. After the Denver Nuggets traded their longtime forward for Cam Johnson this offseason, many were left wondering what Porter's tenure in New York City could look like.
The Nets traded for the 27-year-old before star scorer Cam Thomas was brought back on the $6 million qualifying offer. Thomas didn't have much leverage in restricted free agency, so people assumed he would be paired with Porter before the end of the summer. That led to even more questions.
Can two ball-dominant players coexist on a franchise already in the league's cellar?
The bright side is that playmakers surround Thomas and Porter. Although rookies, Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf could influence the kind of shots the stars take.
Looking specifically at Porter, though, his long-term presence with the Nets is unclear. He's set to make $38.3 million this year and $40.8 million for the 2026-27 season. Even though he's under contract, Brooklyn could very well flip him in that time frame to better align assets with the rebuild.
If the Nets decide they want to keep him for the long term, Porter is eligible for an extension. Brooklyn has plenty of money to spend now and in the future, and if they see upside in a player who put up 18.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as the tertiary scoring option last season, he could get paid to stay.
The difference between Porter and Thomas, despite being players who desperately need the ball in their hands, is that Porter is an efficient scorer. His 18.2 points per game came on 50-40-77 shooting splits. Thomas's 24 points per game came on 44-35-88.
The 23-year-old's future with the team that drafted him is also in question. After a summer that resulted in Thomas not getting the money he desired, he's set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026. Failed negotiations and underwhelming offers from Brooklyn could lead to him leaving on his own.
This could already be a make-or-break season for Porter regarding his future with the Nets. He has already shown that he can be a difference-maker for a champion (Nuggets), and if he increases his production with more opportunities, Brooklyn could be incentivized to offload him early in his tenure.
Waiting to alter his value and jeopardize what many see as a rental, soon to be flipped for more pieces.