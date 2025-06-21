Mock Trade: Cameron Johnson Sent to Memphis Grizzlies
As a team with intriguing veteran trade assets, and more salary cap space and first-round picks than any other NBA team, the Brooklyn Nets are much better positioned than their 26–56 record suggests.
Cameron Johnson, one of Brooklyn’s most established and well-rounded players, is considered a strong trade candidate as the Nets figure out how to move forward with their rebuild.
In a recent mock draft constructed by ESPN’s Kevin Pelton, he outlined a trade in which the Nets would send Cameron Johnson and the No. 27 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, John Konchar, the No. 16 pick in the 2025 draft, a 2028 first-round pick, and a 2030 first-round pick swap.
“This year's move up from No. 27 to No. 16 is worth a late first-round pick on its own, and Brooklyn would add a second first-rounder in 2028 plus another potential swap in 2030. It's also possible the Nets could rehabilitate Caldwell-Pope's trade value after a season-long shooting slump with the Magic,” said Pelton. “Because this trade doesn't require cap space to complete, Brooklyn could maximize its spending power by using league-high cap space on signings or other deals first, then complete this one.”
Last season, Johnson reached career-highs in points (18.8) assists (3.4) and blocks (0.4) per game while also averaging 4.3 rebounds per game and finishing with the second-most steals of his career (0.9).
Johnson, a player who has finished among the league’s top five in three-point percentage while also contributing as a long, versatile defender, would be an ideal fit for a Milwaukee team that needs more than just an average role player to make a real postseason push.
While Johnson is coming off his best statistical season in the NBA, Caldwell-Pope, on the other hand, just had his least productive season since his rookie year. During the 2024-2025 season, he averaged 8.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while starting 77 games for the Orlando Magic. On June 15, he was traded to the Grizzlies in exchange for Desmond Bane and several draft picks, including the two picks featured in this mock trade.