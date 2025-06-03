More Smoke Around Nic Claxton-Lakers Trade Buzz as Nets Remain Open to Talks
Despite near-endless chatter regarding a draft night trade-up or consolodation of assets in an attempt to lure in Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Brooklyn Nets' first major move this offseason could be the continued trimming of their current roster.
Since committing to rebuilding, Brooklyn's front office has parted with Mikal Bridges, Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith, all in the pursuit of draft capital. Nic Claxton, the longest-tenured Net, could be up next.
“Multiple Lakers outlets have reported on ‘theoretical’ trades involving Nets center Nic Claxton, and that’s not a coincidence," Matt Moore wrote in his weekly newsletter. "The Nets and Lakers have done deals before, multiple times, and Claxton is likely ready to be on a contending team.”
Ironically enough, the aforementioned Finney-Smith departure sent him to Los Angeles. Six months later, the two sides could come together as trade partners yet again.
Now, what the compensation for Claxton may look like is up for debate. Do the Lakers view Claxton on a similar level to that of Mark Williams—who LA failed to acquire this past season? I'm not sure Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, an unprotected 2031 first-round pick, and a 2030 pick swap persuade the Nets into dealing their anchor, especially considering Brooklyn just extended Claxton last season.
Although, Los Angeles does possess one piece who'd fit exactly what the Nets are looking for—in the event that they want to contend next season. The interest and ability to add Antetokounmpo or even someone like Trae Young is apparently strong. How about bringing in Austin Reaves as a complementary piece?
Marks would likely have to add more to the deal than just Claxton, but the flexbility he holds allows the Nets' front office to come up with a blockbuster trade and still have plenty of future assets leftover. Maybe Marks attaches one of Brooklyn's late first-rounders in the upcoming draft to coax LA into moving off of their third option.
Then the Nets atleast have Reaves, a high-potential guard with savvy scoring ability, in place for 2025-26 and can further evaluate who fits the vision going forward. That could be re-signing Cam Thomas, trading up for Dylan Harper or making a franchise-changing deal for Antetokounmpo.
This is all purely speculation, but seeing Claxton with the Lakers seems like a very real possibility.