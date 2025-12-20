Warriors Reportedly Interested in Nets Center Nic Claxton

Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton is having the best all-around season of his career.

He's driving and finishing at the rim with more consistency and has opened up his playmaking skills, especially on cutting and dribble handoff actions.

some early-season Nic Claxton fake DHOs pic.twitter.com/8i4byhnzVY — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) December 12, 2025

Claxton is also known to be one of the best defenders in the league, given his ability to guard inside the paint and on the perimeter.

Considering the Nets are in a rebuild and Claxton is 26 years old, the organization may choose to trade him for future assets while giving their homegrown stud a chance to flourish in a winning environment.

If that's the case, the Golden State Warriors could be among the teams to check in with the Nets on a trade for the Georgia product, according to Chris Haynes, Senior NBA Insider for NBA on Prime and The Association on NBA TV.

What the Bucks and Warriors are looking for on the trade market for @NBAonPrime. pic.twitter.com/Pl2CcXo5AV — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 20, 2025

"They are looking for size and athleticism. You look at the Warriors - rebounding and blocked shots, they're in the bottom half of the league. And points in the paint, they are dead last. So they are looking for an athletic center," Haynes said.

"Those are three names who are on the Golden State Warriors' list of targets, to try to bring in a rim-running, block-shot defender. I was told they are really serious and they are trying to do everything they can to try to get the team back to being of the caliber of a championship-contending type."

Claxton could be a great fit alongside Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, as he can bolster the Warriors offense and defense with his ability to get up and down the floor.

Claxton and Green could become excellent pick-and-roll partners, and at this stage of his career, Green would be best served to have a big man like Claxton behind him to protect him from getting burned by quicker, shiftier players.

Claxton could also help facilitate the ball in a ball movement heavy offense and thrive in the lanes that open up with such a spread out offense.

Similar to many of the actions Michael Porter Jr. runs with Claxton, the 6-foot-11 center could also form a nice partnership with Butler, given his ability to finish inside and get free off the ball.

And last but not least, Claxton could help Curry get even cleaner looks from downtown, given Claxton's knack for initiating DHOs and screening off defenders, which could also help Curry get down the lane.