NBA Analyst Responds to Cam Thomas Calling Him Out
Zach Lowe and Cam Thomas are in the midst of a heated back-and-forth over social media.
Lowe criticized Thomas for wanting more money than he thinks he deserves. The Nets' guard responded by calling out Lowe specifically, and now the focus has shifted back to him defending his sports takes.
This offseason beef started with calling Thomas a consensus, "Empty calories ball-hog." Lowe later claimed that part of his analysis regarding Thomas was taken out of context. However, Thomas did not appreciate Lowe's comments.
"F— you and the consensus," Thomas said. "This is most likely the same consensus teams who can't guard me and send double-teams from the jump ball."
Most recently on The Zach Lowe Show, there have been some attempts at de-escalation. Restricted free agency is a tense time and often seems like a never-ending cycle.
"The guy (Thomas) can straight up get buckets and there is a place for him in the NBA," Lowe said. "To me, that place is most likely a sixth man scoring burst guy."
Although Lowe is trying to credit Thomas, labeling him as a sixth man seems unfair after he had a 24-point per game season. Lowe, to his credit, is standing by his word and is not trying to deflect his claims.
Thomas is a talented NBA player, but it remains unclear if he can contribute to winning basketball. Rob Mahoney of The Ringer was also on this episode of the podcast and shared his thoughts on Thomas.
"There's a reason you're getting double-teamed, and it's not because there's not a lot of scorers on the Nets," Mahoney said. "It's because they don't think you're gonna pass the ball."
The passing ability has improved each year of his career in terms of assist numbers. While he may never become an exceptional playmaker, he doesn’t need to be. His greatest strength lies in his shot creation, and he is capable of making the extra pass when needed.