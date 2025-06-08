NBA Draft: A Look at Potential Nets Target Jase Richardson's Pro Comparison
Currently holding the most picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, the Nets will eventually have to decide whether they will keep or try to trade their abundance of picks. Particularly in the back half of the second round, where they currently have the 19th, 26th, and 27th picks.
If they chose to keep at least one of these picks, the Nets might have the chance to draft Michigan State University guard Jase Richardson, son of NBA veteran Jason Richardson. According to Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, the Nets are projected to pick Richardson at No.19.
Last season, Richardson made the All-Big Ten team while averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. The former four-star recruit led the Spartans to the Elite Eight before falling to Auburn 70-64. Throughout the 2025 NCAA tournament, Richardson’s averages rose to 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
In a scouting report from Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, he compared Richardson to Celtics’ guard Derrick White, an NBA champion and two-time All-Defensive team selection. Nets on SI takes a look at that comparison, and how a player of that caliber would fit in Brooklyn.
Derrick White/Jase Richardson Comparison
After setting single-season career-highs in scoring during each of the past two seasons, White has proven to be much more than just a scrappy defender with high basketball IQ. Last season, White averaged 16.4 points, 4.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game
Similarly to White, Richardson operates comfortably in the pick-and-roll and also demonstrates nice touch around the basket.
“He’s an outstanding midrange shooter who loves stopping on a dime then fading away with high-arcing shots over the reach of his defender. He also has a feathery soft touch on leaners, floaters, and hook shots, showcasing amazing body control elevating on the move. Most of his midrange attempts come when attacking closeouts and operating in the pick-and-roll,” said O’Connor.
Both players are also strong defenders, relying on lateral quickness and persistent effort to constantly impede ball-handlers on the perimeter. Last season, Richardson was second on his team in steals while regularly guarding the opposing team's top guard.
“Richardson is a tenacious defender who competes hard on the ball and has active hands to disrupt opponent ball-handlers. And he stays locked in off the ball. He’ll fight through screens, block layups, and jump passing lanes. He plays with a fearlessness that tends to lead to winning plays,” O’Connor said.
While he may not be viewed as a future superstar, Richardson’s two-way versatility and overall approach to the game makes him the type of player that a rebuilding team should consider adding.