Steve Kerr Compliments Nets Coach Jordi Fernandez for 'Doing a Great Job'

The Brooklyn Nets have looked the part of a playoff team in December after going a dreadful 3-16 across the first two months of the season.

Brooklyn won seven of its 11 games in the final month of the calendar year. Had a few more things gone right for the Nets in their 120-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday, they could've made it eight wins.

However, what the Nets are doing this month has still caught the attention of several people around the league, especially with how well Jordi Fernandez has developed his young players and accelerated the Nets' rebuild.

“Every time we’ve played them over the last couple years, they’ve been energetic, well-organized, well-coached, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "So, you know, they came to our place last year and beat us. We came here last year, and it was like 24-to-6 right out of the gate. We had to fight to win at the end, so I just think they’re doing a great job. Jordi is doing a great job, his staff, player development in the face of, obviously, a rebuild. But seven out of 10 wins, best defense in the league in December, so they’re doing something right.”

“They’re a long, athletic team at multiple spots, and they cause a lot of problems defensively with that activity. So you may have heard me say this once or twice, but we’ve got to secure the ball tonight and execute."

Fernandez has drawn considerable praise from Nets fans and people around the organization for his ability to not only work with players on their skills on the court, but also his ability to connect with players as human beings.

For that recognition to come from a person who has coached the Warriors to four championships and won five as a player is no small feat, and it should only encourage Nets fans to see this process through.

This Nets team that isn't quite ready to compete for a title and might not make the playoffs, but it's incredibly hard to turn what was one of the worst defenses in the league roughly 20 games into the season to the best seemingly overnight, and that's exactly what Fernandez did.

Fernandez's player development skills is only going to help the Nets surround whichever superstar eventually joins the team with the best possible talent to compete for a championship.