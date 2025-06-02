NBA Draft: Nets Host Productive Wing For Pre-Draft Workout
If the Brooklyn Nets hold onto their late first round selections in the 2025 NBA Draft, they could potentially address a variety of needs as they move forward with their rebuild.
One polished prospect who has the potential to contribute immediately is Colorado State’s Nique Clifford. According to a report from New York Post’s Brian Lewis, the 6-foot-5, 202-pound wing was recently in New York for a pre-draft workout with the Nets.
The fifth-year player established himself as one of the most productive and accurate shooters in the Mountain West Conference, shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range.
The Colorado Springs native led the Mountain West Conference in scoring and was the only player in the conference to rank among top-five in points, assists, and rebounds.
Clifford spent three years at in-state rival Colorado before transferring to Colorado State, where he immediately made an impact, earning All-Mountain West Conference honors in his first season.
In Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor’s two-round NBA mock draft, Clifford was compared to defensive-minded wings like Josh Hart and Desmond Bane. Nets on SI takes a look at that comparison, and how a player with Clifford’s skill set could fit in Brooklyn.
Josh Hart
Throughout the NBA playoffs, Josh Hart’s impact has been on display through relentless hustle, elite rebounding and a willingness to do the dirty work. Clifford has shown flashes of those same qualities.
“Clifford is a long, switchable defender who can guard multiple positions. His lateral quickness, wingspan, and motor allow him to stay in front of perimeter players, and also contest shots inside,” O’Connor said. “He is disruptive in passing lanes and competes hard on the glass.”
Last season, Clifford showcased his defensive capabilities, earning All-Mountain West Defensive Team honors while leading Colorado State in steals (43) and finishing second in blocks (22).
Like Hart, Clifford stepped up as the circumstances increased. In the NCAA Tournament, he delivered across the board posting 21 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks against Maryland, then following that with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists against Memphis.
Desmond Bane
The Memphis Grizzlies guard is one of the league’s most productive two-way players, known for his defense and consistent perimeter shooting. Clifford shares some similar traits.
Clifford’s three-point shooting has steadily improved throughout his collegiate career, developing into an efficient shooter while still putting up shots at a high volume.
“He’s more than just a standstill shooter. Colorado State used him off screens and he showed clean footwork, catching and launching with fluidity,” said O’Connor. “Clifford has improved every year of college as a shooter off the dribble, going from a non-threat to capable from midrange and the post to a threat from everywhere.”
Over five college seasons, Clifford showcased his development by knocking down 154 three-pointers at a 36.4% clip.
While the Nets are in the early stages of a rebuild, Clifford is the kind of player that is essential once a team starts actually competing. A dependable 3-and-D wing with versatility is exactly the type of contributor every deep postseason team seems to have.