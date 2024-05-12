NBA Mock Trade: A Swap of Mikal Bridges and Julius Randle
In the wake of the final buzzer between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets in their March 23 matchup, not only did the Knicks walk away with the victory, but they walked away leaving Nets star Mikal Bridges craving a Villanova reunion on the Knicks. Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and Jalen Brunson are all players who played with the Nets forward on their way to a 2016 NCAA championship for Villanova.
Earlier in the season before the two teams matched up in March, Bridges made a neutral statement when singling out his Villanova teammates playing on the cross-borough rivals. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Bridges said, "I know people might want to think about different situations and teams. Obviously, I've got my boys over there in New York, so everybody goes with that."
Bringing it back to the scenes from March 23, Hart insisted that there isn't any love lost with their familiar friend and even compared their situation to a meme. "It's like that SpongeBob meme," said the Knicks guard, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. "When Squidward is looking out the window and he sees SpongeBob and Patrick having fun, (Mikal) is Squidward."
It would definitely be interesting if this Villanova reunion ends up happening on the Knicks. However, only at a specific cost in a possible four or five player trade.
The Nets could trade Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges for a package centered around Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle. Brooklyn would be getting back a legit All-Star power forward who has almost been forgotten in New York at the moment and a player who is scratching on the surface of his peak. The shake-up would also force the Nets to rebuild around a core that would not have Johnson or Bridges involved in that process.
As for the Knicks, there will in fact be a Villanova reunion, but no more excuses for getting eliminated in the playoffs if they do.
