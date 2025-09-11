Nets Announce Practice in the Park: A Look at Their Community Involvement This Summer
As the 2025-2026 NBA season approaches, the Brooklyn Nets have made a strong effort to stay connected with the community throughout the offseason.
With training camp set to begin in just over a month, the Nets announced that their annual "Practice in the Park" event will take place on Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Potomac Playground in Brooklyn.
According to NetsDaily, "Practice in the Park" is part of a string of events that will be wrapping up the Nets' offseason
Last year, the event took place on Oct.13, just before the start of the regular season.
What Have the Nets Been Up to This Summer?
Another notable venture from BSE Global (the Nets' parent company) coming at the end of September is the opening of the Brooklyn Basketball Center, a state-of-the-art, 18,600-square-foot youth training facility being built directly across from Barclays Center.
According to a press release from BSE, it will be the only youth facility in the tri-state area to implement Shoot360 technology, which provides athletes with in-depth feedback to help them consistently track their progress.
"A standard Shoot 360 immersive workout includes measuring players’ prowess through high-tech shooting stations and simulated skill cages," the press release said. "Players receive real time feedback enabling them to improve their game on the spot, rapidly accelerating their skill development. Based on players’ performance, data-derived results are collected and sent directly to their mobile app, enabling players to track their progress over time."
While Brooklyn Basketball has already made a name for itself by hosting camps and clinics across New York City, this new facility will serve as its primary headquarters and the host site for after-school programs.
In addition to appearing as guests at camps hosted by Brooklyn Basketball, several Nets players have also taken it upon themselves to host their own basketball camps back in their hometowns.
Fresh off resigning with Brooklyn, forward Ziaire Williams is the most recent Net to host his own camp, giving back to the youth in his hometown of Lancaster, California.
Besides Williams, players like Terance Mann (Complete Player Camp), Nic Claxton (Hoop Smart Enrichment Camp), Cam Thomas, Tyrese Martin and Keon Johnson have given back to the community by hosting camps in their hometowns this summer.
The Nets are set to kick off the preseason on Oct.4, when they face Hapoel Jerusalem of the Israeli Basketball Premier League at Barclays Center.