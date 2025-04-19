Nets' Cam Thomas Addresses Upcoming NBA Free Agency: 'We'll See How It Goes'
Slated to enter restricted free agency for the first time as a pro, Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is an enigma. Coming off a season where he was limited to just 25 appearances, Thomas averaged a career-high 24 points on 43.8% shooting, but hasn't been labeled with a consensus value.
Back on March 12, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto further described the uncertainty surrounding Thomas on The Putback with Ian Begley.
"He's probably the biggest wild card in free agency because if you ask any executive, scout, anybody, what do they think he can get? The numbers are all over the place," Scotto said.
But Thomas' value may not matter to rival teams—outside of his own personal negotations. In his exit interview last Monday, the 23-year-old recognized the business side of the NBA while expressing his desire to return to the franchise that drafted him back in 2021.
"We'll see. Those are conversations that the front office and my agents will have. I'm not sure when, but we'll see how it goes," Thomas said. "But, I'm definitely excited to come back and play in front of the fans again. I know the fans love me, and I love to play in front of them, give them a good show. So, it's definitely mutual, but we'll see. It's just part of the business. Can't really tell on that, I don't know."
Thomas joins a Nets free agency class including Day'Ron Sharpe and Trendon Watford, all three of whom are pieces Brooklyn should prioritize bringing back. Heading into the second full season of a complete rebuild, maintaining continuity with young contributors is vital to eventual success.
"I know my value, I know what I'm worth around the league," Thomas continued. "It's not really anything for me to be intimidated or excited about because I know the value that I bring to a team. We'll see how that goes, but I definitely know my value and know my worth. I think that's all that matters to me."
And that may be all that matters to the Nets as well.
Free agency opens on June 30 at 6 p.m. EST, and teams can begin signing external players on July 6 at 12:01 p.m. EST.