Nets Face Potential Summer Loss of Key Versatile Wing
Whenever D'Angelo Russell missed time with injury, the Brooklyn Nets owned a massive hole at the point guard spot. Keon Johnson is more of a prototypical two, Reece Beekman was too inexperienced and Dennis Schroder had been dealt to the Golden State Warriors before Russell arrived.
Thus, head coach Jordi Fernandez was forced to get creative.
In spot moments during the 2024-25 campaign, Fernandez experimented with running Trendon Watford—often utilized as an undersized center during his tenure in Portland—at point guard. Watford, a 6-foot-8 wing with crafty facilitating skills, flourished when given the opportunity.
But now Brooklyn has a decision to make. Watford has shown he has the ability to essentially be a Swiss Army knife, but with his diverse ability will come a price tag.
"I think I've been able to do that with the opportunity that I've been given here," Watford said during his exit interview. "I think this is my second time coming around free agency. I know how it goes, and I know it's a business, but I enjoyed this. I enjoyed the group, and I enjoy being here. I know we gotta have some talks or whatever coming up soon. But, I enjoy being here. I like what we got going on."
One of countless hidden gems Fernandez uncovered during his first season at the helm, Watford's experience both in the coach's system as well as having two years as part of the Nets' culture under his belt is highly valuable. Continuity is always key, and ensuring Watford sticks around should be high on Brooklyn's offseason priority list.
"Obviously, you want to get what you feel like you deserve. Just having a consistent role these past two years, I think I've been able to show, not only my organization, but other organizations, putting my name out there, and earn respect on my name," he continued
Ahead of a summer in which general manager Sean Marks will have his plate more than full, negotating with Watford—and more specifically, preventing him from joining a rival—will be a necessity. He's proved his worth, now it's time for Brooklyn to honor it.