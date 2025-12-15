Noah Clowney Displays Efficiency From Free Throw and Three-Point Range Against the Bucks

In a 127-82 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Brooklyn Nets matched their widest margin of victory in franchise history. Team defense looked like a season best and nine players scored in double figures.

The second leading scorer was Noah Clowney with 16 points. He went 4-for-9 from the field and a perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. Eight of his shot attempts came from three-point range, and he converted at a 50% clip.

Clowney also paced the Nets with two blocks, making use of his 7-foot-3 wingspan. After being inserted into the starting lineup in early November, he has taken advantage of every opportunity and shown leaps in improvement.

The 21-year-old has carved out his role with the starters as a three-and-D specialist who can heat up at a moment's notice. Clowney only played 22 minutes against the Bucks in a game where Brooklyn could use all of its available depth. He went off in the third quarter from beyond the arc, scoring 14 of his 16 points in the frame.

When Clowney's three-point shot is on, it makes coverages much more difficult on the defense because few can contest his shots on the perimeter given his length.

There is a quiet confidence to Clowney's game this season that hadn't been a factor before. He's never been the most efficient player when he plays big minutes, but this season he has shot over 35% from three on over six attempts per game –– as well as a 63.8% TS in his last 10 games.

The Nets are currently seventh in the NBA for three-point makes per game, and Clowney has the second-most total makes on the team this season.

While his improvements from long range are the flashiest facet of Clowney's offensive arsenal, his increase in free-throw rate has made him more well-rounded. He has more than doubled his free-throw attempts per game from last season, and he is converting at an 82.6% rate from the line.

Games like the one against Milwaukee may hurt Brooklyn's 2026 draft odds, but they are also major confidence boosters. If Clowney can continue to produce efficient nights from beyond the arc, it will only open up the floor more for other players to get downhill.

Coming into the league, Clowney was definitely a project player and even though he wasn't drafted under head coach Jordi Fernandez, he has still received the opportunity to blossom. Fernandez is a player's coach, but he's also an extremely critical coach. He has challenged Clowney this season, and thus far, the young forward has surpassed expectations.