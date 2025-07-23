Nets Find Themselves Low in Rebuild Rankings Despite Record Draft Class
Within the last few seasons, the Brooklyn Nets haven't exactly been in the best light according to the majority of NBA fans. After a failed experiment between Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, the Nets quickly fell apart to what is now the early stages of a rebuild.
Brooklyn's journey back to playoff contention is expected to be a long one. However, the team has itself up for success when that time comes, giving its immense amount of draft capital and cap space. The Nets made plenty of moves this offseason, including bringing in a league-record five first-round picks.
In fact, Brooklyn has nine tradeable first-round picks and eight potential selections from 2026 to 2030. Unfortunately, ESPN's Tim Bontemps doesn't see the future as bright as Nets fans do. The NBA reporter recently published his rebuild rankings between the teams that missed the playoffs this past season.
The Nets ranked noticeably low for their assets, coming in at No. 9. They're one spot after the Utah Jazz and one before the Toronto Raptors. While Brooklyn has plenty of assets and the team is heading in the right direction, Bontemps noted this year's draft as a major flaw in the rebuild.
"This past season, the Nets -- under first-year coach Jordi Fernandez -- impressed at different points but ultimately had bad lottery luck and landed the eighth pick, which it used to select BYU guard Egor Demin with what was the team's first lottery selection since the franchise moved to Brooklyn in 2012," Bontemps wrote.
"When the Nets got back their draft picks for 2025 and 2026, the plan was not to wind up with the No. 8 pick. From that standpoint, the answer is no. But if Brooklyn can come out of next year with a high-end pick, then the Nets can at least begin to move forward. The Porter acquisition took a big chunk out of next summer's cap space, but the Nets will still have tens of millions to spend."
Bontemps notes that the earliest the Nets could return to relevance is 2027, but even fans can admit that's generous. The truth is, the front office will be patient, and this summer was the biggest evidence. Brooklyn has a boatload of tradeable picks and cap space.
However, the Nets have chosen to stay silent on rumors. Even as their star player, Cam Thomas, remains in free agency, Brooklyn hasn't budged to open the checkbook. It seems like Sean Marks and the organization are taking their time, and it could pay dividends down the line.