Nets Guard Keon Johnson Among NBA 2K26’s Best Leapers
Although it’s been a few years since the Brooklyn Nets have had a top-ranked player in the NBA 2K video game, the organization does have one intriguing player who ranked among the league’s best in one specific attribute.
In recent rankings released by NBA 2K, Nets guard Keon Johnson was tied as the game’s second-best vertical leaper, earning a 98 overall rating
The rating makes sense. After all, Johnson recorded the highest vertical leap in NBA Combine history, posting a 48-inch max vertical at the 2021 NBA Combine.
Johnson appeared in 79 games for the Nets last season, averaging a career-high 10.6 points, 3.8 assists and one steal per game while shooting 38.9% from the field and 31.4% from field goal range.
Fresh off the best season of his career, his jumping ability isn’t the only thing he has been recognized for as of late. In a “Top 50 Handles of 2024-2025” list posted to the NBA’s X page, Johnson came in at No.16
While speaking to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez complimented Johnson’s work ethic and freakish athletic ability.
“I think good things happen to players that work really hard and they do whatever it takes for the team – Keon has been doing it...He’s in this position...because he deserves it," said Fernandez. "He’s a guy that can be very, very, very good defensively. He’s able to catch and shoot, he’s an amazing athlete, and all those things so far are important for us.”
While earning the most playing time of his career, Johnson also proved his ability to stuff the stat sheet with some impressive performances throughout the year.
His best game of the season came against the Atlanta Hawks, when he scored 22 points while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out five assists. He also turned heads against the Minnesota Timberwolves by scoring 20 points and finishing with six assists and five rebounds.
As he enters his third season with the team, only one returning player (Nic Claxton) started more games with the Nets last year. On a rebuilding team full of inexperienced players, Johnson provides the team with some much-needed consistency. While he may not be the superstar that rebuilding teams tend to crave, he’s proven to be a reliable player who uses his athleticism and basketball IQ to contribute on both ends of the floor in Brooklyn going forward.