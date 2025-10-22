Nets HC Jordi Fernandez Keeps Quiet on Egor Demin’s Minutes as Rehab Progresses
Tonight, the Brooklyn Nets kick off the 2025-26 season in their opener against the Charlotte Hornets—but there is some uncertainty entering the first contest of the new year.
Eighth-overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, Egor Demin, has been plagued by a torn plantar fascia since late in the summer. He was held out of all but one preseason matchup, producing 14 points, five rebounds and one assist in a losing effort against the Toronto Raptors.
Head Coach Jordi Fernandez praised Demin following this performance, but the 19-year-old's lack of total reps creates some uncertainty when crafting lineups for the tilt with Charlotte.
“I’m not sure about how many minutes [he will play]… Like players that come from not working at the same level as the rest [due to an injury], his total volume usually is not the same as the rest. I cannot give you an exact number, but we have to be cautious. We’re gonna give him the proper build-up. That’s very important for us,” Fernandez said via ClutchPoints' Erik Slater.
In the event that Demin isn't able to play big minutes, or at all, for that matter, luckily Brooklyn does have a backup option. Ironically, the alternative was drafted 18 picks after Demin, that of course being Ben Saraf. Fernandez said just as many positive things about Saraf as he did Demin following the former's preseason breakout showing, which should give the Nets a sense of confidence if Demin is limited Wednesday evening.
However, assuming he's cleared, Demin shouldn't be limited in any capacity.
“It’s going to take some time, probably, to really get rid of everything,” Demin said via the New York Post's Brian Lewis. “But as long as it’s not [dangerous], as long as it’s safe for me to play, I’m good to go.”
Given their insurance in Saraf, plus the lack of expectations surrounding the team this season, the Nets should not rush Demin back in any capacity. He has the capability to be a franchise cornerstone with the right development, and beginning his career with injury struggles could greatly stunt the progression.
But this shouldn't be a worry. Brooklyn won't make any sort of rash decision, especially with a player that has as high of a ceiling as Demin does. He may not serve in the role once expected initially, but once he's totally healthy, then his rookie campaign can truly begin.