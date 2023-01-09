Skip to main content

Nets' Kevin Durant To Be Re-evaluated in Two Weeks

The Brooklyn Nets have disclosed forward Kevin Durant (isolated MCL sprain) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Brooklyn Nets will be without their superstar forward Kevin Durant for at least two weeks. The team has diagnosed Durant with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee, and he'll be reevaluated in two weeks.  

The injury occurred in the third quarter of Brooklyn's 102-101 road win over the Miami Heat on Sunday night. 

Heat wing Jimmy Butler drove to the basket and had his shot rejected by Nets’ point forward Ben Simmons with 1:05 left in the third quarter. On his way to the hardwood, Bulter fell awkwardly on Durant's right leg, bending the superstar’s knee.

Brooklyn’s cornerstone superstar fell to the floor favoring his knee. Despite attempting to power through the next possession, Durant signaled to head coach Jacque Vaughn to check out of the contest. He headed to the locker room and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game.

"He's in good spirits, as we all are," Kyrie Irving said about Durant's injury postgame. "The strength of our team is us picking each other up, and being ready for whatever is thrown at us."

The injury is the same injury that Durant suffered last season. The injury cost the Nets superstar over a month of play (Jan. 15 - Mar. 3). In his absence, Brooklyn forged a 5-16 record. Outside of the woeful record, the team wasn't able to build continuity and cohesion at an admirable rate with their superstar away from the hardwood. 

After the Nets' road win in Miami, Brooklyn has won 18 of their last 20 games. The team currently sits a game behind the Eastern Conference top-seeded Boston Celtics. The Milwaukee Bucks aren't far behind, trailing the Nets by a single game in the standings. 

