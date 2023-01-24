Nets' Kevin Durant Wants To Play In 2023 NBA All-Star Game

There is optimism that Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) will return before the All-Star break. Durant, who is scheduled to be reassessed in another two weeks, also holds interest in playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City Utah.

“I want to play tomorrow if I can. So, that’s what my sense of urgency is. Obviously, I don’t want to rush anything. I want to make sure I’m 100 percent. But yeah, I want to play," Durant said. "I want to be a part of all these events."

Unfortunately for Durant, injuries in the last few years have restricted him from taking the hardwood on All-Star weekend. He has played in only one All-Star game since joining the Nets in 2019.

Brooklyn head coach Jacque Vaughn dismissed the idea of Durant playing in February's All-Star Game. He is focused on the next assessment of Durant's right knee before thinking about the annual contest.

"I’m not going to speculate beyond the two weeks kinda," he stated. "Really been solid in the last time we spoke, it was gonna be two weeks, I kind of shut my mind off from there, got the report yesterday and we'll do it again two weeks from now."

The Nets superstar forward has been cleared for running and on-court basketball activities while he continues to gain strength in his right knee. His next reassessment is in two weeks.

When the 12-time NBA All-Star, who has played in only 10 of them, was asked if he would be able to participate in the All-Star game if he is cleared after his reassessment, he isn't sure. He is focused on getting healthy with hopes he can provide a clearer update in early February.

“Who knows? I’m not sure," Durant said. "I rested the last couple of weeks. Hopefully, I’m on that same path. You never know. I just want to take it a day at a time and keep putting in the work and hopefully, I will feel better tomorrow and I’ll see you in two weeks and I’ll give you a better update then."

Durant holds All-Star game averages of 26 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per annual contest. He has taken home the most prestigious award at All-Star Weekend, All-Star Game MVP, twice in his career (2012, 2019).