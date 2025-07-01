Nets' Key Retentions Signal Commitment to Culture and Continuity in Brooklyn
NBA free agency officially started today, and the Brooklyn Nets have already retained six players.
On Saturday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that Brooklyn exercised team options for Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin, Drew Timme and Jalen Wilson. This development came two days before the Nets struck new contracts with Ziaire Williams and Day'Ron Sharpe, each of whom were not extended their respective qualifying offers.
Brooklyn holds the most cap space of any team, so it theoretically could have looked to outside targets in an attempt to upgrade—but it didn't. There's a reason for that.
Ever since his arrival, head coach Jordi Fernandez has been committed to building a true culture and identity, something the Nets have lacked for years. Fernandez seeks players who are tough, gritty and versatile. Brooklyn's recent transactions emphasize just that.
But it's not just the "type" of player that factors into the Nets' decisions.
In any team setting, professional, collegiate or even amateur, continuity is vastly important. The only way to establish such a culture is to hold onto the pieces that helped form said culture, which helps new members buy in.
Williams, who earned a new two-year, $12 million contract today, spoke on the early stages of Fernandez's vision back in October.
“We’re trying to find our identity,” Williams said. “Being the most physical and fastest team up and down the floor.”
While both have since departed, former Nets Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith also offered their thoughts on how Fernandez runs his training camps.
“Probably one of the most unique, and hardest training camps I’ve been through in these 12 years now,” Schroder said. “Like it, though, so far. Everybody’s buying into it. Coach and coaches are doing a great job of keeping us organized and together. It’s been great.”
Finney-Smith almost exactly echoed Schroder.
"We’re going to be well-conditioned,” Finney-Smith said. “The people I talk to around the league, they all had great things to say about him, so I knew what to expect. I heard he was a hard worker and he’d want us to compete. That’s what he’s been asking us."
Despite both veterans eventually landing elsewhere, their words still carry value.
Brooklyn's retainees and five incoming rookies will continue progressing the culture when training camp starts in early October.