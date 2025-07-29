Nets' Legend Relives Early Days with Team, Humble NBA Beginnings
Before there was NBA League Pass and nine-figure max contracts, NBA games were aired on tape delay, and the day-to-day life of players wasn’t nearly as glamorous as it is today.
One player who witnessed the NBA’s transformation from an underappreciated league to a global phenomenon is Nets legend Buck Williams, who marvels at how much the game has grown since he entered the league in 1981.
In an interview posted to X by the Nets’ social media team, Williams pointed out that the team didn’t even have its own practice facility during his time. While the organization had humble beginnings, Williams actually described that as his favorite part of playing for the Nets.
"Probably going over to the APA Trucking Company where we’d practice, and practice with the truckers over there," Williams said. "It kind of shows you how far the NBA has come. These guys were in their lunch break out on the court. It’s memorable because I was kind of expecting something totally different."
After being drafted third overall by the Nets in 1981, WIlliams immediately established himself as one of the top young power forwards in the NBA. During his first season, he was named the NBA Rookie of the Year after averaging 15.5 points and a team-leading 12.3 rebounds per game.
During his time with the team, Williams reunited with Albert King, his former college roommate at Maryland who he says was his favorite teammate with the Nets.
"He and I were roommates in college and were very fortunate to be drafted by the same team. And we’ve remained great friends ever since," Williams said.
Through eight seasons with the Nets, Williams made three All-Star teams and was also named to the All-NBA Second Team and the All-NBA Defensive Second Team. While appearing in 635 games with the organization, Williams averaged 16.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.
When asked about his "go-to move" with the Nets, Williams referenced his signature jump hook shot.
“My jump hook. I perfected that thing in college. I was able to shoot it over much taller opponents. If i could just get to my right hand and get my left toe in, I could shoot that jump hook," Williams said. "I used that shot for my whole career."