Nets Legends Relive the 90’s Era in Web Series
In another episode of the Brooklyn Nets’ “One Night in Brooklyn” web series, Nets legends Derrick Coleman, Kenny Anderson, Buck Williams, and Kenyon Martin gathered to relive some of their most memorable moments with the franchise and reflect on the legacies they left behind.
Coleman and Anderson were teammates for most of their time in Brooklyn, having been drafted one year apart, with Coleman going No. 1 overall in 1990 and Anderson No. 2 in 1991.
A Queens native, Anderson shared that playing close to home was a unique and meaningful experience. Before heading to Georgia Tech, he became a local sensation at Archbishop Molloy High School. By the end of his high school career, Anderson had set the all-time New York state scoring record with 2,621 points and was ranked the No. 1 recruit in the nation, just ahead of future Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.
“Being from New York, there was a lot of pressure on me,” Anderson said. “But all in all, I loved it."
After earning two All-American nods at Georgia Tech, Anderson was selected by the Nets with the second overall pick in the 1991 NBA Draft.
Entering the league as the NBA’s youngest active player at the time, Anderson quickly became one of the most well-rounded point guards in the league. He helped lead the Nets to two playoff appearances and made the All-Star game in 1994.
Anderson recalled that a strong performance off the bench during his rookie season against the “Bad Boy” Detroit Pistons was a turning point in helping him develop confidence at the NBA level.
“Against Isaiah Thomas and Joe Dumars, I came in and had 11 points and seven assists,” said Anderson. “I said damn, I can really play in this league.”
Coleman, who arrived a year ahead of Anderson, was the No.1 overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft. The Syracuse product made an immediate impact, being named the NBA Rookie of the Year after averaging 18.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
Although Coleman appeared to adjust seamlessly to the NBA, he explained that his game reached another level when the Nets brought in two-time NBA champion Chuck Daly as head coach. Under Daly, the Nets made back-to-back playoff appearances, and in 1994, Coleman joined Anderson at the NBA All-Star Game, the first and only All-Star appearance for both players.
“For me, it all clicked when Chuck Daly got there. He always gave us a lot of input into what we were doing,” said Coleman. “And when we got Drazen [Petrovich], we were a three-headed monster then. Kenny, me and Drazen.”
Both players spent five seasons with the Nets before going on to enjoy productive NBA careers that each lasted over a decade.