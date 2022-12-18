Nets' Nic Claxton: 'I feel like I wasn't getting the respect I deserve'

After a difficult start to the regular season, the Nets (18-12) have turned their season around. A big reason for the impressive turnaround, outside of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, has been the career play of young big man, Nic Claxton.

Claxton, who serves as the only consistent big on Brooklyn's roster, has been an important piece of the team's success. His career-high play on both ends of the floor not only has him in the top five of several statistical league-leading categories but should give him some national praise amongst bigs. He demanded more respect for his play.

"It's just being me. Honestly, I feel that I am one of the best defenders in the league," Claxton told YES Network. "I feel I should be in the top for the Defensive Player of the Year. I feel like I wasn't getting the respect I deserve. We're winning, my numbers are good protecting the rim, guarding 1 through 5. So, it's just me being me, bringing energy and it's great for the team."

There's no secret Claxton's play night in and night out has been huge for Brooklyn. He leads the league in both shooting percentage (74.1 percent) and effective percentage (74.4 percent). Of course, his free-throw shooting (a notable flaw in his game) has taken steps forward. More than his play on the offensive side of the hardwood, his defensive play has been a staple of the team's success. It's where he's made his name in the early portion of the season.

He ranks second in the league in blocks per game with 2.3 rejections per contest and his rim protection has set the tone for Brooklyn's rising defensive play. In fact, the Nets lead the league with 6.9 blocks per game. His ability to guard 1-through-5 has certainly helped the Nets contain wings and smaller guards beyond his tough assignments of containing bruising big men.

"When Nic's telling me to get out of the way so he could get blocks, I know we're in for a good active night for him," said Kyrie Irving on Claxton after Friday's win vs. Raptors.

Claxton, fresh off a two-year, $20 million off-season deal packed in incentives, is averaging 11.9 points, 8.7 boards, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 assists in 27 games this season.