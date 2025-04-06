Nets Passed on Star-Heavy Durant Deal Three Years Ago
Two years removed from the blockbuster trade which sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and draft capital, details continue to be revealed regarding what the Brooklyn Nets could've had.
In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Shams Charania described how Brooklyn turned down an offer from the Boston Celtics which would've netted Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a first round pick back in 2022.
Ironically—Brown joined Boston via a Nets first-round pick initially included in 2013's Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett trade, but the reported deal that never was would've ensured the eventual NBA Finals MVP suited up in a Brooklyn uniform.
Since the Celtics' offer, White has evolved into one of the league's best role players (many believed the 30-year-old deserved an All-Star nod this season), and Brown—on some nights—looks like Boston's best player.
Hypothetically, had the Nets accepted the Celtics' offer, they may not currently be amid a complete rebuild. Brown would've filled Bridges' temporary role as the primary scoring option, allowing Cam Thomas to develop as a No. 2 while taking some defensive pressure off of the crafty guard.
White could've supplied Brooklyn with a scrappy veteran and leader, fitting perfectly in Jordi Fernandez's lineup while mentoring Brooklyn's younger prospects.
Obviously, it's easy to critique past moves in hindsight, but accepting this offer likely puts the Nets in an even better position than they are now. Sure, they moved Bridges for a massive haul of draft capital from the New York Knicks, but they potentially could've received a similar package if they'd chosen to move on from Brown—or even White.
Instead, Brooklyn is now building from within—or so it seems. Countless rumors surrounding the Nets being linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to swirl, but even had they agreed to the star-studded offer from the Celtics, the "Greek Freak" still could've been a target.
Playing the "what if" game is usually pointless, but this news from Charania has to have Brooklyn fans asking themselves that very question.
The Nets return to action against the Toronto Raptors tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. EST.