Nets Predicted to Target Former Lottery Selection This Summer
Despite Cam Thomas' contract situation likely to dominate headlines for the Brooklyn Nets this summer, the franchise could opt to seek outside talent heading into year two of its complete rebuild.
In need of a versatile, do-it-all wing, a former lottery selection and soon-to-be restricted free agent could fit that profile perfectly. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Nets are predicted to pursue Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.
The seventh-overall selection from the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga has been the subject of trade rumors essentially since his arrival in Golden State. Kuminga's solid play compounded with an extremely high ceiling led many to believe the Warriors would use him in hopes of landing a superstar, yet a deal never came to fruition.
Now slated for restricted free agency—assuming Brooklyn can navigate contract talks with Thomas—Kuminga could be on general manager Sean Marks' radar. After pairing Jimmy Butler with Stephen Curry, Golden State may not be willing to meet Kuminga's asking price. Projected to have the most cap space leaguewide once free agency begins, Marks and the Nets may be able to give Kuminga his desired number.
Outside of the financials, the 22-year-old would be a perfect fit for head coach Jordi Fernandez's system. Kuminga stands at 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-flat wingspan, and has quietly averaged nearly 16 points and five rebounds per game this season. Not only would adding Kuminga provide Brooklyn with a true Dorian Finney-Smith replacement, but in theory allows the organization to re-entertain Cam Johnson trade talks.
Johnson wasn't moved at February's deadline due to rivals not being willing to put together return packages the Nets felt were appropriate, but bringing in Kuminga would create a crowded forward room—potentially signalling the reignitement of Johnson negotiations.
The number would have to be right—especially since Golden State would have the ability to match any offer sheet Kuminga signs—but the Warriors had interest in Johnson before. Could a sign-and-trade be in the cards? It seems highly possible.
Still hellbent on adding high-potential, young talent, signing Kuminga would be a near-perfect start to year two of the Nets' overhaul.