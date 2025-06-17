Nets Prospect Watch: Rutgers Prospect's Draft Stock Reportedly Falling
With the 2025 NBA Draft just over a week away, teams are finishing up pre-draft workouts and getting an idea of who they want to select on June 25 and 26. The Brooklyn Nets, who own four first-round picks and five total picks, are perhaps the most talked-about team in the draft.
The Nets have the chance to stick with picks No. 8, 19, 26, and 27, drafting an entirely new core, or make a trade after falling in the lottery. They have the most freedom of any team this year, which opens up endless opportunities.
In terms of the most talked-about player, the general answer is Cooper Flagg, the generational prospect out of Duke, a lock to go No. 1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks. However, another prospect many are talking about as of late is Ace Bailey, the freshman forward out of Rutgers.
Bailey, who averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks for the Scarlet Knights, teamed up with Dylan Harper in college to create a young, exciting duo. Harper is the consensus No. 2 overall pick (San Antonio Spurs) behind Flagg, and while many believe Bailey to go No. 3 to the Philadelphia 76ers, recent reports suggest otherwise.
According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of DraftExpress, Bailey's stock has been falling due to a reluctance to conduct a single pre-draft workout. The 18-year-old and his camp believe he is a firm top-three pick, and wants the opportunity to be a star in the NBA.
"Bailey's predraft workout strategy has perplexed some observers, as he has yet to conduct a single known workout to date, having declined invitations from several teams within his draft range," Givony wrote.
"Sources say Bailey's camp has informed interested teams that they believe he is a top-3 player in the draft, but also seeks a clear pathway to stardom, perhaps feeling comfortable that a team will trade up to get him at Nos. 3 or 4, should he drop.
"Some teams question whether Bailey has received assurances of being selected by a team currently outside the top five, to a situation deemed more advantageous from a geographic and playing time perspective."
The 6-foot-10 forward is scheduled to visit with the 76ers later this week; however, he could still drop considering he hasn't shown teams any reason to draft him since leaving Rutgers. In ESPN's mock draft, Bailey is slated to go No. 6 to the Washington Wizards, just two picks ahead of the Nets. Perhaps he could drop to Brooklyn if teams ahead get cold feet amid these reports.