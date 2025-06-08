Nets Rival Teams Eye Former Brooklyn Guard for NBA Comeback
A former member of the Brooklyn Nets' young core is ready to make his return to the league. Per Erik Slater of ClutchPoints, former lottery selection Dennis Smith Jr. started his attempt to get back in the NBA by working out for the Philadelphia 76ers. Smith, 27, is also scheduled to work out for the Dallas Mavericks, the team that selected him ninth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Smith, 27, last played in the NBA with Brooklyn during the 2023-24 campaign. He averaged 6.6 points and 3.6 assists per game, but would go unsigned that summer and spent 2025 playing for Real Madrid.
His anticipated return begs the question, should the Nets get involved here?
When breaking down Brooklyn's roster, point guard is a glaring need. D'Angelo Russell (player option) and Reece Beekman (restricted free agent) could each be headed for free agency this offseason, and the rest of the Nets' backcourt depth primarily consists of two guards. Smith would supply veteran experience and steady play, but Brooklyn's draft plans could prevent a reunion from occurring.
The Nets hold the eighth-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and the prospect of Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears being Brooklyn's selection is gaining traction. BYU's Egor Demin has also been named as a potential target, and bringing in Smith could stunt either's development.
However, if Russell and Beekman both end up walking, looking into the possibility of signing Smith becomes a smart and intriguing idea. If Fears or Demin end up being the pick at eight, they'd need a veteran to help guide them through their first professional season. Smith, a seven-year player, has witnessed it all.
He entrerred the league with high expectations, has been traded multiple times and took an entire year off of NBA action. He is more than seasoned, and for the price he'd likely command, could make an impact on the locker room.
There's yet to be any indication that Brooklyn would seriously consider a reunion, but if Philadelphia and Dallas are interested, it's highly likely other franchises around the league could be too.
Maybe the Nets end up being one of those franchises.