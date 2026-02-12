Three Takeaways From the Nets' Late Collapse to the Pacers

In the final game before the NBA's All-Star break, the Brooklyn Nets (15-38) matched up with the Indiana Pacers (15-40).

Both teams would play this game with plenty of star players off the court. Indiana was without Pascal Siakam (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard (back), and Ivica Zubac (ankle), among others. Brooklyn was without Michael Porter Jr. (knee), Nic Claxton (hip), and Noah Clowney (ankle). After leading for most of the night, the Nets' lead evaporated in the fourth as they lost 115-110 at the Barclays Center.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Nets home loss to the Pacers.

1. Rookies Lead The Way

On a night when Brooklyn was without some big names, the entire rookie class got plenty of time to shine. And they all contributed on Wednesday. Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Danny Wolf, Drake Powell, and Ben Saraf combined for 65 points, 20 rebounds, and 16 assists on the night. Traore was the biggest star, going off for 20 points and eight assists in the loss.

This rookie class has steadily improved as the season has gone on, proving the doubters and naysayers from the draft wrong in the process. It's looking like the Nets may have found a couple of key contributors for their next winning roster in this draft, which is a great sign. In what's been a tough season on the win-loss front, there's no bigger victory than these young guys showing flashes of stardom.

2. Day'Ron Sharpe Was Excellent (Again)

Another game, another stellar performance from Day'Ron Sharpe. With Nic Claxton out due to injury, Jordi Fernandez called on Sharpe to give him big minutes on Wednesday. And the young center from North Carolina did just that. He had 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks on the night.

Sharpe continued a breakout stretch, where he's proving to be a massive piece for this rebuild going forward. He's efficient at the rim, crashes the boards, distributes the rock, and gives 110% effort all the time. He fits seamlessly with the rookie class and deserves more respect league-wide. He's a great fit on this Nets roster.

3. Nets Fall Apart Late

This young Nets team played a great first half, leading by 11 after 24 minutes. But then things fell apart. Brooklyn turned the ball over 11 times in the third quarter, slowly allowing Indiana to creep back into the game. And then the offense went cold in the fourth, leading to fastbreak chances that the Pacers took advantage of to snatch a late victory.

While this loss is probably a good thing in the long run for Brooklyn, as it helps their draft lottery odds, it still stings in the moment to drop a game that you controlled for most of the night. This was a great learning experience for a young roster, and they'll learn from this collapse going forward. But that won't make them feel any better in the immediate aftermath.