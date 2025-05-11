Nets Rumored Target Drops 30 Points in Game 3 vs. Timberwolves
If Jonathan Kuminga remains one of the Brooklyn Nets' targets in free agency this summer, there's a chance his price is beginning to increase.
The Nets and GM Sean Marks likely could've gained a commitment from the former lottery selection for between $20-$25 million annually—especially after Kuminga turned down a five-year, $150 million extension from the Warriors last offseason—but the 22-year-old may be building his value with each postseason performance.
In a narrow 102-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kuminga stepped up in Stephen Curry's absence en route to a 30-point, six-rebound statline.
"[Kuminga] played one of the best games of his life. You can see how necessary he is in this matchup, especially without Steph. I’ve just been impressed with the way he’s handled things the past couple weeks. It paid off tonight," Warriors HC Steve Kerr said postgame via 95.7 The Game on X.
Last night was the second-straight highly efficient showing from Kuminga, who could very well be playing his way into a larger pay day than initially thought.
Whether that would come from Brooklyn or Golden State remains to be seen, although Warriors' governor Joe Lacob believes the team is "absolutely" and "100%" committed to him going forward. Theoretically, Kuminga and the franchise that drafted him could rendezvous in hopes of coming to an agreement, but the Nets may be waiting in case those negotiations go south.
Marks' plate will be fairly full with the upcoming NBA Draft and prospective extensions for Cam Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe, among others. Still, he possesses plenty of versatility in re-shaping next season's roster. Kuminga could be a central figure in year two of Brooklyn's rebuild even if his price goes up.
The Nets chance's of prying Kuminga away do diminish the further the Warriors advance in the playoffs, but it's entirely possible the two-way wing ends up with the highest-bidder regardless of how the remainder of the 2024-25 season plays out.
Teams can begin the "legal tampering" period on June 30 at 6 p.m. EST and are able to sign external free agents on July 6 at 12:01 p.m. EST.