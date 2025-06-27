Next Moves For the Brooklyn Nets After NBA Draft
The NBA Draft is now in the rear view mirror and the offseason ramps up even more in the coming weeks. Free agency and Summer League are on the horizon and the Nets are expected to be active in both.
Free Agency
Teams can begin negotiating with free agents at 6 p.m. ET on June 30. Being in the thick of a rebuild, the Nets can afford to be flexible with their options in this cycle. Brooklyn can also renounce rights and decline options to clear more room before the period begins.
After taking in Terance Mann and five draft picks, the Nets have a projected $37.5 million in cap space per Spotrac's Keith Smith. With many players on expiring deals, Brooklyn will have to decide whether to prioritize in-house talent or dipping into the free agent pool.
The Nets have three restricted free agents in Cam Thomas, Day'Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams. Thomas averaged 24 points per game in 25 games last season, but has not found consistent starting minutes due to his faults as a defender. Thomas could see a similar deal to Anfernee Simons' $25 million a year deal he inked back in 2022.
Brooklyn also has four players with team options for the upcoming season in Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin, Drew Timme and Jalen Wilson. Drew Timme came to the team later than the others, but played well in the G-League and averaged 12.8 points and 9 rebounds across his last five NBA games.
De'Anthony Melton, D'Angelo Russell and Trendon Watford are unrestricted free agents. The Nets also have a pair of two-way players on restricted deals with Tyson Etienne and Reece Beekman.
Brooklyn could go after more shooting and front court depth in free agency. To fulfill the need for outside shooting, Luke Kennard would be a good fit coming off the bench at a price range from $12-$15 million a year. For some veteran leadership at the center position, the Nets may go after Kevon Looney to play a reserve role at $5-$6 million a year.
Teams can ink their free agents to contracts on July 6, beginning at 12:01 p.m. ET.
Summer League
NBA2K Summer League in Las Vegas is where the Brooklyn Nets rookies will get their first real opportunities to show off their games. Games will begin on July 10.
Along with the Nets five 2025 draftees, the Nets have signed Alabama forward Grant Nelson and Oregon forward TJ Bamba from the undrafted free agent market. Drew Timme has also confirmed joining the Summer League roster along with speculation that third year player Dariq Whitehead may join the roster after only logging 22 games through his first two seasons.
For a more in depth look at what Summer League could look like for the Nets, check out Wilko Martinez Cachero's story for Brooklyn Nets on SI.
The Brooklyn Nets roster as it looks right now could look extremely different in the coming weeks depending on the plans Sean Marks has. Amid an already wild offseason for Brooklyn, the intensity is only going to increase with the free agent market and seeing what their young talent can do in Summer League.