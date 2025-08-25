Nic Claxton Is the Undisputed Leader of the Nets’ Frontcourt
Nic Claxton is the longest-tenured member of the Brooklyn Nets' roster. A first-round pick back in 2019, Claxton has served as Brooklyn's anchor for the last four seasons. At his peak, he's one of the best defenders in the NBA, and has occasionally shown signs of being a consistent offensive player.
Last year certainly wasn't his best, but after being handed a four-year, $97 million contract, the Nets made it clear Claxton will be their guy well into the future. And that's not about to change.
Brooklyn agreed—the dotted lines have yet to be signed—on a two-year, $12 million contract with backup big man Day'Ron Sharpe, who at times impacted the game more than Claxton did in 2024-25. That was likely due to Claxton needing more time to adjust to Head Coach Jordi Fernandez's system and probably wasn't a sign that there will be some big position battle in training camp. While Sharpe is an important figure in the Nets' rotation, he's firmly entrenched as the backup five.
The other potential "threat" to Claxton's stature as top dog in the front court would be Drew Timme, a former Gonzaga collegiate star who may have found a home in Brooklyn. After multiple solid performances in the G League, Timme was given a late-season shot to prove he belongs. He did just that. Still, Timme is inexperienced, and despite his never-ending motor, he won't be supplanting Claxton anytime soon.
There are really only two outcomes where Claxton isn't Brooklyn's primary big long-term. The first is if he's traded. Maybe a few years down the line, the rebuild isn't going great, and the Nets are forced to deal Claxton to further tear things down. Maybe they land a top draft choice and the best available prospect is a generational five-man. These scenarios are unlikely, yet possible.
Same goes for Michigan product and 27th-overall pick in June's draft, Danny Wolf. The seven-footer is a do-it-all point forward with exceptional rebounding ability. Sounds a bit like...Nikola Jokic? This is not at all saying Wolf is the next Jokic, but with the right development plan, he could have a similar level of impact. He's raw, but he's a unicorn. That cannot be understated.
Barring some sort of unforeseen circumstances, Claxton should be the favorite to lead the frontcourt well into the Nets' rebuild. Even though players below him have shown signs of growth, he's the guy until otherwise noted.