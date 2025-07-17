Quincy Olivari Shows Versatility in Nets’ Summer League Win Despite Cold Shooting
In the Brooklyn Nets' 94-90 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, Quincy Olivari scored 16 points—the second-highest mark on the team and third-highest in the contest.
However, he did so in...unique fashion.
Olivari, the Xavier product who spent most of the 2024-25 campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers' G League affiliate, shot just 3-of-12 from the field, but used his aggression to his benefit.
The 24-year-old got to the free throw line for a staggering 13 attempts, connecting on nine of them.
But Olivari made up for his poor shooting with more than just the ability to draw contact. He also displayed an all-around skillset that produced six assists and six rebounds—three of which came on the offensive glass.
If anything, Olivari's performance was far more encouraging than discouraging.
"But how?" you may ask. Well, Olivari has always been a reliable shooter from beyond the arc. He shot over 38% in 147 collegiate appearances, and shot nearly 40% in 31 games with the South Bay Lakers.
Olivari can certainly hit from deep, which is exactly why his ugly 1-of-6 hit rate last night isn't all that alarming.
He proved that, even when his shot isn't falling, he can still find ways to make an impact either by facilitating, staying aggressive on the boards or driving to create his own opportunities.
Ahead of his rookie campaign, Olivari told the press he "just wants a job in the NBA," and it seems he's willing to display an array of ways he can impact the game in hopes of achieving that goal.
If his shooting efficiency can match the rest of his game, which has proven to be Olivari's most lethal attribute, then he may find the "job" he's looking for with Brooklyn.
Head coach Jordi Fernandez loves versatility, and "versatile" would be the perfect way to describe Olivari's showing last night.
Whether there will be room for him on the active roster or not will be up to Fernandez and general manager Sean Marks, but even if there isn't, stashing Olivari on the Long Island Nets may be a smart move—especially if he continues to develop into an all-around threat.
Olivari and the Nets return to summer league action tomorrow at 7 p.m. EST.