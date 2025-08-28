Ranking the Likelihood of the Nets’ Biggest Potential Blockbuster Moves
When the time is right, the Brooklyn Nets will have more than enough assets to chase a superstar addition. Much will hinge on how many hits Brooklyn managed to find in the 2025 NBA Draft, as the development of its five rookies will determine whether pursuing a big name even makes sense.
In the event that Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf are able to hoist the Nets out of their rebuilding stage and into a contending one, here are three big names the franchise could target:
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo
Brooklyn's "plan A" contemplated requesting out of Milwaukee this offseason but has yet to officially do so. In the event that Antetokounmpo eventually decides he can no longer contend for a title with the Bucks, it'd be hard to imagine the Nets not being first in line with a trade offer. And even if Milwaukee refuses to trade the "Greek Freak," he has a player option in 2027-28, and is set to enter unrestricted free agency the following summer.
2. Zion Williamson
Well, everyone expected Williamson to start his career in New York City some six years ago. While most of the New Orleans Pelicans' decisions this summer reflected a desire to win now, if things go south, Williamson could end up being available for the right price. The injury concerns are very real, but if the 25-year-old can stay healthy, he'd be a great face of Brooklyn basketball.
3. Trae Young
Now this would be a fun one. One of the biggest enemies of New York basketball suiting up for Brooklyn? Not only would a trade for Young reunite him with childhood friend and offseason addition Michael Porter Jr., but it'd also add some much-needed fuel to the Nets-Knicks rivalry. How this move affects Demin's role—assuming he wouldn't be included in the hypothetical deal—would be up to head coach Jordi Fernandez to sort out, but Young would grant Brooklyn the bona fide superstar it's been seeking.
Trading for any of these three wouldn't mean anything unless the proper pieces are in place around them. If the front office and general manager Sean Marks can continue to build the roster methodically—just as they have this summer—then the Nets could position themselves to swing to a player of Antetokounmpo, Williamson or Young's caliber quite soon.
Just have to trust the process and hope the offseason additions hit.