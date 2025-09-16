Ranking the Top Five Players Under 25 in the Atlantic Division
The NBA's Atlantic Division contains a mixed bag of teams built around veteran talent and teams building through the Draft.
The Brooklyn Nets selected five players in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, the first team in history to do so. That talent is hard to gauge currently, as three draftees are 19 years old.
The Atlantic Division has had a Rookie of the Year winner in the past four seasons, but the division is largely open for some of the Nets' young talent to take over. We will evaluate the top players under 25 for the 2025-26 season.
No. 5: Jared McCain, Philadelphia 76ers
McCain was on his way to a Rookie of the Year campaign last season before tearing his lateral meniscus in his left knee, sidelining him for the rest of the season. The 2024 No. 16 overall pick only played in 23 games, but proved to be an efficient scorer playing alongside several established players.
In those 23 games, McCain averaged 15.3 points per game on 46% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range. It will be interesting to see what his role looks like with the addition of VJ Edgecombe and possible re-signing of Quentin Grimes.
No. 4: Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors
Dick is entering his third year in the league and is coming off a breakout year in all major statistical categories. He suffered a season-ending knee injury that left him with only 53 appearances in the 2024-25 season.
High volume outside shooting has been Dick's niche early in his career, shooting 35% from deep on six attempts per game last season. His usage percentage increased by nearly 4% from his first year to his second, and we can expect improved defensive performance as he gains more experience.
No. 3: Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets
Thomas also faced his share of injury problems last season, specifically with his hamstring. However, the impressive statistics he posted in his 25 games demonstrated an evolution in his game.
He averaged career-highs in points, assists and rebounds per game. With similar minutes per game in the last two seasons, it can be concluded that Thomas is improving as a playmaker. The three-point shooting volume was also a career-high, and only a slight decrease in efficiency was noticed.
No. 2: Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
Barnes was the Rookie of the Year in 2022 and earned an All-Star nod in 2024. Though he experienced a down year last season in terms of efficiency and defensive production, he still made a significant impact on winning.
Barnes averaged 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, but saw career lows in both field goal and three-point percentage. He placed in the top 25 for player impact estimate among players who played more than 60 games.
No. 1: Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
Topping the list is Maxey, who is only a couple of months away from being ineligible. Like the majority of this list, he also faced a season-ending injury in the 2024-25 season.
Maxey is a one-time All-Star and Most Improved Player. Last season, his efficiency declined, but he also had the highest offensive workload of his career, largely due to injuries affecting Joel Embiid and Paul George. Over the last two seasons, Maxey has averaged over 25 points, six assists and a steal per game.