Report: Nets' Cam Thomas, Kuminga, Giddey Seeking $30M Annually
Marc Stein of The Stein Line may have just revealed one of—if not the biggest—reasons why the restricted free agent market has been so dry this summer. Yes, a lack of overall cap space around the league has certainly contributed to the quiet front, but even beyond that is the players' asking price.
Stein wrote on Monday that Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas, Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey and Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga are looking to be paid somewhere around $30 million annually.
"Since there are no cap-space teams in circulation to emerge with an offer sheet to Thomas or fellow restricted free agents like Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga and Chicago's Josh Giddey, Brooklyn appears to be in no rush to expedite discussions with Thomas' representation," Stein wrote. "Thomas, like Kuminga and Giddey, is said to be seeking a salary in the $30 million range annually.”
The Nets have an added layer of leverage compared to the Bulls or Warriors because they're really the only team that could pay Thomas anywhere near what he's asking—and they know this.
As Stein points out, why hurry to get a deal done with a 23-year-old who just averaged 24 points per game last season if literally none of your rivals pose any sort of a threat to you? It's unfortunate for Thomas, no doubt, but it does make financial sense. If there's no demand, why give in?
The issue is this may come back to hurt the Nets if they really want Thomas around long-term. There's good reason to believe this whole saga has strained the franchise-player relationship, especially after Thomas wiped his Instagram account of all things relating to Brooklyn.
If the lack of traction has proven anything to Thomas, Kuminga and Giddey, it's shown the league doesn't believe any of them are worth their asking price—and that's okay. Each is still young, likely not having even entered their primes yet, and has plenty of time to develop into guys worthy of those massive contracts.
But eventually, something has to give. And what is the trio soon to find out? It won't be the organization that ultimately gives in.