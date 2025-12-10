Nets Reportedly Focusing on Salary Dumps, Potential Thomas Deal

While the basketball world awaits Giannis Antetokounmpo's next move, the Brooklyn Nets may be starting to put together a transactional blueprint of their own. Despite being heavily linked to the "Greek Freak" for nearly a calendar year, Brooklyn's intentions are expected to sit elsewhere.

In ESPN’s “Inside Pass” released today, Shams Charania provided some insight into what the Nets' options currently look like amid a constant flow of Antetokounmpo chatter.

"The Nets have $15 million in cap space and can create more, which has led to increased trade talks about using their room to absorb salary while receiving assets, sources said. The Nets, Pistons ($14.1 million trade exception) and Utah Jazz ($18.4 million trade exception) are the only teams with significant room that can take in larger deals and not be impacted by the apron," Charania wrote.

Charania's speculation is exactly how Brooklyn used its cap space this past summer, notably adding Michael Porter Jr. while also gaining the Denver Nuggets' 2032 first-rounder. While Porter's contract is large, his nearly 8-point-per-game increase from last season has him looking more like a foundational piece than "just a salary dump," and that's without mentioning the value the Denver pick may hold. Not every deal is going to be this advantageous, but the Porter trade is a good example to look back on if you're in need of a little optimism.

However, and here's the intriguing part, Charania didn't only address salary dumps. Cam Thomas was mentioned as well.

That's right. The 24-year-old who signed his qualifying offer this offseason is now the subject of trade talks, even though his one-year deal includes a no-trade clause.

"Brooklyn could also work with Cam Thomas' agents at Octagon to navigate his future, potentially via trade, as he plays the remainder of the season on the qualifying offer and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer," Charania continued.

Thomas, who hasn't appeared for the Nets since Nov. 5 due to a hamstring injury, would have to sign off on any potential trade. Brooklyn's return package likely wouldn't be all that exciting, especially given the fact that they have essentially no leverage.

If the relationship between him and the organization sours to the point where a trade is needed, no rival team would be willing to give up much since Thomas will be an unrestricted free agent in six months time anyways. There'd be no point in sacrificing future assets for a player who generated zero interest on the open market during his first go around, putting the Nets in a tough spot.

Now is the time for the front office to come to a final conclusion on Thomas' future, as the prospect of mismanaging the end of this saga could greatly hinder the future of Brooklyn's rebuild.