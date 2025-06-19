Report: Nets’ Three-Team Trade Involving Suns and Timberwolves for Durant Falls Through
After parting ways with former NBA MVP Kevin Durant in 2023, the Nets were once again involved in trade rumors surrounding their former star, this time as a facilitator in a three-team deal.
However, it seems like the trade has fallen through at Durant’s own request, as he reportedly did not want to play for Minnesota.
“League sources have said the Nets were brought in as a potential third team in a deal construct, which would have helped move money and contracts to help both teams reshape their rosters. (No idea what they were getting or sending, but I would speculatively bet Nic Claxton to Phoenix was part of those talks.) But then KD did what it is his right, and sent out word that he doesn’t want to play there," according to Matt Moore from Action Network.
Last week, ESPN senior NBA insider Shams Charania explained that the Timberwolves, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets were the three most likely destinations for Durant to end up. After the recent developments surrounding that trade, it seems like that list has been narrowed down to Miami and Houston
After missing the playoffs as a healthy player for the first time since the 2008–2009 season, Durant is now widely expected to be traded this offseason.
Last season, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while the Suns finished with a 36-46 record (tied for 11th in the West).
Throughout his time in Brooklyn, Durant averaged 28.8 points, 5.8 assists and 7.0 rebounds, helping the Nets reach the playoffs twice. After trade rumors began to arise during the summer ahead of the 2022-2023 season, Durant was eventually traded (along with TJ Warren) to the Phoenix Suns for Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and a first-round pick swap in 2028.
Although the trade with Minnesota did not end up working out, that doesn’t entirely rule out Brooklyn as an option. Nothing has changed on Brooklyn’s end, the Nets’ front office still has the most cap space in the NBA to work, which would make them a viable option to help facilitate a three-team trade.