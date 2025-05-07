Report: New York Teams Among Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Preferred Trade Destinations
The Brooklyn Nets just got their closest thing to a confirmation of interest since labeling Giannis Antetokounmpo as "plan A."
Courtesy of The Ringer's Zach Lowe, Antetokounmpo's preferred destinations have been revealed.
"I poked around a little bit a few days ago and the initial thing I got from one person was just like some rumblings that it’s already just the big cities: One of the LA teams or one of the New York teams or maybe Miami, not a big market, but a glamour market, mid-size market," Lowe said on "The Zach Lowe Show."
There's been some chatter on social media about the New York Knicks potentially chasing the "Greek Freak" by dangling Karl-Anthony Towns, hence their inclusion in Lowe's report. Antetokounmpo was also spotted walking around New York City the day after Milwaukee's season-ending loss to the Indiana Pacers, an instance that only further fueled the link between him and the Knicks or Nets.
"I think they threw Chicago in there. I can’t remember if Houston came up. It should. So first is like, where does Giannis want to go, and do they honor that?"
The teams mentioned outside the Tri-State Area—the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and potentially Houston Rockets—don't all immediately jump out as true suitors. The Lakers would find extreme difficulty in coming up with the proper compensation, the Clippers don't have enough young talent and the Bulls haven't shown signs of being competitive in years. If those cities truly are what Antetokounmpo desires, the Nets, Knicks and Rockets appear to be the only realistic options.
New York has enough star talent presently on its roster to make a substantial offer to Milwaukee, and both Brooklyn and Houston have plenty of draft capital to try and entice the Bucks into a deal.
This Antetokounmpo saga is far from over, but Lowe's report feels like the first step toward a trade request. The two-time MVP is supposed to meet with Milwaukee management—if he hasn't already—to discuss the future of their partnership, but one thing is clear: if Lowe's sources are accurate, Antetokounmpo is already scouting which franchise could be his next.