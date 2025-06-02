Revisiting the Mikal Bridges Trade: How It Reshaped the Nets-Knicks Rivalry
The New York Knicks' 2024-25 NBA season is over. After proving unable to overcome Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers, year one of New York's "superteam" has concluded.
Many expect the Knicks to make several changes in order to make a stronger case for contention next season, however many of their future assets are now owned by the cross-town rival Brooklyn Nets.
Mikal Bridges, the final piece the Knicks added to their star-studded roster, was a vital part of New York's postseason run. He was an X-factor in the series upset over the Boston Celtics, and scored 12 points or more in every matchup with Indiana.
Here's a reminder of what New York gave up to pry Bridges away from Brooklyn:
2025 First-Rounder (pick 19)
2025 First-Rounder (pick 26)
2025 Second-Rounder (pick 36)
2027 First-Rounder (unprotected)
2028 First-Rounder (unprotected swap)
2029 First-Rounder (unprotected)
2031 First-Rounder (unprotected)
In addition to the six first-round picks, New York also sent over Mamadi Diakite in the deal. He was later used, alongside the draft rights to Nemanja Dangubić, for GM Sean Marks to acquire Ziaire Williams from the Memphis Grizzlies.
Williams was a heavy roatation player for Jordi Fernandez in his inaugural season at the helm, making this Bridges deal even more beneficial for the rebuilding Nets.
Having exhausted New York of nearly all its draft assets, Brooklyn has put the Knicks in a position where they'll be forced to part with a core piece to bring in more depth. Rumors suggest that Josh Hart could fall victim to this philosophy, although no confirmed report has yet to emerge.
Looking back on the trade nearly a year later, the Nets managed to recuperate the capital lost in the failed Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant-James Harden big three while adding a young piece like Williams in the process.
And given the Knicks' current timeline (Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Bridges and Hart are all over the age of 27), the late 2020s and 2031 picks could become extremely valuable.
New York remains the "older brother" of Brooklyn for now, but unless the Knicks capitalize on their title window now, the Nets will be viewed as winners of the swap down the line.