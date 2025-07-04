Should the Brooklyn Nets Inquire About Damian Lillard?
Not too many teams have the cap space availability like the Brooklyn Nets do this offseason, and despite the re-signings Brooklyn has already done, the Nets can still be a potential suitor for former All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard.
In shocking offseason news, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to waive the former All-NBA guard, but will still have to pay Lillard the $113 million that he is owed on his current contract. It was announced that the Bucks will stretch that contract out for the next couple of seasons, meaning Lillard will receive north of $20 million for the next four to five seasons from Milwaukee.
While the nine-time All-Star is set to miss most of, if not the entire, season next year, Lillard will still be looking for a new home this offseason, and one that may allow him to take his time rehabbing before returning to the court.
Since the Nets decided to draft three point guards in this year's NBA Draft, this gives a team like Brooklyn the depth to allow Lillard to take his time coming back, but also gives the young guards an opportunity to learn from one of the game's best shooters.
"Damian Lillard is open to signing with a team this offseason to continue rehabbing under the 'right terms and conditions', he's in no rush to make a decision," said Chris Haynes
A move like this would also put one of the best volume scorers in Lillard, alongside rising star guard Cam Thomas, in the future, which could do wonders for the 23-year-old shooting guard.
Lillard would be great as a potential two-year addition, being that his first year will likely be off the court; however, there is optimism that the soon-to-be 35-year-old guard will be back by March of 2026, but it would depend on where his team is in the respective playoff race.
Being that two of the powerhouse teams from this past season, the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers, are dealing with serious injuries to their key players, the Eastern Conference could be a frenzy this year with teams trying to make their mark.
While the Nets may not be on the radar for Lillard in the media, do not count them out as a potential dark horse team to land the former All-NBA guard this offseason.