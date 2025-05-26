Should the Nets Target Veteran Center for Depth?
According to Keith Smith of Sprotrac, the Brooklyn Nets are going into next season as the No. 1 team in terms of cap space, with over $55 million. One position in dire need of some depth for Brooklyn is center, and they have a chance to land a 14-year NBA veteran for a huge bargain.
NBA journeyman Bismack Biyombo will be an unrestricted free agent once this NBA season comes to an end, and barring any retirement announcement the 14-year vet could be searching for a new team next season.
The Nets currently sit with two centers on their roster, with Nicolas Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe, and as it stands for next season, only Claxton is signed to a contract, with Sharpe heading for restricted free agency to start the summer.
While Biyombo is certainly not a future starter for an NBA team going into his age-33 season in 2025-26, he can still provide some veteran presence as well as an option for a team's second unit.
This past season he played in 28 games for the San Antonio Spurs after landing a deal through a 10-day contract. In those 28 games with the Spurs he averaged 5.1 points and 5.6 rebounds, all in an 18-minute average per game.
If worked correctly the Brooklyn Nets could add this veteran big man for under $1 million just like the Spurs did, which wouldn't put any dent into their already extensive cap space.
The Nets will have a chance to add plenty of pieces in the NBA Draft and through free agency this summer, so time will tell if a player like Bismack Biyombo can find himself in Brooklyn.