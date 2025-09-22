Strengths and Weaknesses of New Nets Wing Kobe Bufkin
The Brooklyn Nets have plenty of young pieces to use this season, one of which is new addition Kobe Bufkin. In a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, the Nets gave up the small price of cash considerations in exchange for the 15th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.
Bufkin brings a variety of skills to the table, but he's still incredibly raw entering year three. His first two seasons in the NBA were limited with the Hawks making postseason pushes. However, in Brooklyn, he'll have more opportunities. What are the strengths and weaknesses of his game?
Strength: Scoring Inside the Arc
While his shooting percentages looked poor on the surface, Bufkin was actually efficient inside the arc. He shot 48.1% from two in his rookie season and 50% in year two. At Michigan, the number was 54.6% in his final season.
Bufkin is smooth in attacking the basket with a solid touch despite his frame. He doesn't muscle anyone around, but he's slick and athletic, which complements his offense within the arc.
Weakness: Three-Point Shooting
Bufkin's three-point percentage actually decreased from year one to year two (22.5% to 21.1%), which is a bad sign. He has trouble taking the right shots from beyond the arc, which should improve as he gets more comfortable with his opportunities.
However, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard doesn't take too many deep shots. In his sophomore season as a Wolverine, he attempted 3.7 per game, but in the NBA, Bufkin averaged just 1.9 across 10 games in his second season.
Strength: Athleticism
Part of why Bufkin is so efficient within the three-point line is because of his athleticism. At 6-foot-4 with a skinny frame, he can slither his way to the basket or stop on a dime and hit a midrange shot. He also has decent acceleration with his handle.
On defense, the 22-year-old has good lateral quickness and good hands, which can lead to fast-break steals. He isn't the biggest, but Bufkin is a sneaky defender on the perimeter.
Weakness: Strength
Weighing just 195 pounds, Bufkin isn't strong, which can hurt him at times. On defense, opposing players can muscle their way around him or take advantage of mismatches easily.
On offense, while Bufkin can impress with some smooth finishes, he doesn't handle contact well. It has led to a lot of his best buckets in the NBA being from the midrange. However, while it's important to point out his strengths and weaknesses, the young wing still has plenty of time to grow. These can change drastically as he gets more minutes with the Nets.