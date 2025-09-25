The Pick-and-Roll Game Will be Unleashed With the Brooklyn Nets
Media day and training camp started earlier this year for the Brooklyn Nets as they prepare for a trip to Macao for two preseason NBA China Games against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 10 and 12.
Despite some excitement brewing around the Nets because of an influx of young talent, expectations of competitiveness should be toned down. However, that doesn't mean this won't be a fun basketball team.
This team could be similar to the 2022-23 Indiana Pacers and 2024-25 Washington Wizards in terms of high pace offenses, bad defense and record overall, but fun to watch. Another aspect that made those teams exciting was the pick-and-roll wrinkle–– something Brooklyn could look to adopt this season.
Signs From Training Camp
The Nets ranked 27th in the league last season for pick-and-roll possessions per game. Now with the additions of Egor Demin, Ben Saraf and other playmaking options, it seems more likely that this play style will be used at a higher rate.
Cam Thomas is also developing as a playmaker. He has increased his assist average every season of his career and dished out 3.8 assists per game in his 25 appearances last season. His connection with Nic Claxton is already established and could be enhanced with more pick-and-roll sets.
Despite ranking so low in the volume of pick-and-roll plays, Brooklyn ranked sixth in the NBA for free-throw frequency in those sets. Teams that can get to the charity stripe at a high rate tend to be successful.
What Impact do the New Additions Have?
Not only did the Nets go after a plethora of playmaking this offseason, but they got playmakers with big frames. The pick-and-roll game is so much easier when it's run by taller players because most turnovers from these plays come from tipped passes.
Danny Wolf (7 feet), Demin (6-foot-9) and Saraf (6-foot-6) all bring exceptional size along with promising passing chops. Most teams at the top of the league in pick-and-roll possessions per game have big guards.
The Nets' No. 8 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Demin, ranked in the 98th percentile of college basketball players in terms of pick-and-roll volume. He was also in the 73rd percentile for points per possession in these sets.
Potentially more pick-and-roll sets does not necessarily mean more success, but they are an easy way to get the rookies in rhythm. Day'Ron Sharpe, Claxton and other forwards could see career years as a result.