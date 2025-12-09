Grading Brooklyn Nets Rookies Over a Quarter Into the Season

Five months ago, the Brooklyn Nets made history by selecting five players in the first round of the NBA Draft. Many of the rookies were taken based on potential and seemingly had overlapping skill sets, but through 23 games, their individuality has shown.

Four of the five rookies have seen meaningful minutes with Brooklyn this season, and their improved play has led to some team success. It's still early, but let's examine how each newcomer has fared based on prior expectations coming into the season.

Egor Demin

Dec 6, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) shoots the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Nets took Demin, a 19-year-old out of BYU, with the No. 8 pick in the draft. He was often labeled as a pure playmaker coming out of college, but his play so far this season shows a more well-rounded product. His outside shooting volume and efficiency have surpassed all expectations. Demin is averaging 7.8 field goal attempts per game through 21 games, 5.3 come from three-point range.

His assist numbers have been closer to expectations since being inserted into the starting lineup for the past 14 games. Demin is averaging 4.2 assists per game as a starter. The main struggles of Demin's early on this season have been getting downhill and on-ball defense.

Grade: C+

Nolan Traoré

Oct 27, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Traoré has played the least of Brooklyn's rookies after being taken with the No. 18 pick in the draft. The French product is the youngest player on the roster and has needed time in the G League to work out some of his struggles. In Traoré's 35 minutes played with the main roster, he has totaled seven points, five assists and two steals on 2-for-9 shooting from the floor.

As we get deeper into the season, he should get more NBA opportunities. For now, Traoré can continue running the show for Long Island. Through 11 games with the affiliate, he has averaged 18.8 points, 6.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds. It's not fair to give Traoré a real grade given his playing time so far.

Grade: N/A

Drake Powell

Dec 1, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Drake Powell (4) hangs on the rim after a dunk against Charlotte Hornets guard Collin Sexton (8) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Few players got as much hype coming out of the draft based on athletic traits as Powell. He was recovering from a left knee injury through NBA Summer League and preseason, but has come on strong in the past two months. Powell has been a key figure off the bench of late, showing consistent flashes of three-and-D capabilities.

His stats don't jump off the page at 6.3 points, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals per game, but he is a connecting piece that every team needs. More reps in the G League may be needed to round out his offensive game, but he's on his way to becoming a high-quality role player.

Grade: B-

Ben Saraf

Dec 6, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Saraf (77) dribbles up court during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If there's one rookie who has noticeably improved because of time in the G League, it's Saraf. He started the first five games of the season and struggled in nearly all areas. Saraf averaged 3.2 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game on 21.7/16.7/66.7 shooting splits. The 19-year-old was promptly sent down to Long Island, where he spent most of November for further development.

Saraf spent four games on G League assignment off the bench, averaging 23.8 minutes per game. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 stocks per game with improved shooting from all three levels. When Saraf returned to the league, he looked much more composed.

Grade: C-

Danny Wolf

Dec 4, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) looks to move the ball past Utah Jazz guard Walter Clayton Jr. (13) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images | Tom Horak-Imagn Images

There are rare cases where 21 years old is considered old. Wolf is an example of that, being the oldest Nets' rookie, and the biggest reason he fell to No. 27 was his age. Even so, it took him some time in Long Island before getting a chance on the main roster. The Michigan product averaged 20.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game across seven appearances in the G League.

Wolf got his first real opportunity with Brooklyn Nov. 29 against the Milwaukee Bucks, where he played 30 minutes. He put up 22 points, four assists and four rebounds, and has been firmly in the rotation since.

Grade: B