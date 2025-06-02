Three Free Agent Candidates the Nets Can Pursue If D’Angelo Russell Leaves
As the 2024–2025 NBA season winds down and the offseason approaches, the Nets will be tasked with some tough decisions as they move forward with rebuilding their franchise. One of the biggest questions heading into free agency is whether the Nets will bring back veteran point guard D’Angelo Russell.
The former All-Star has provided much-needed leadership and consistency in Brooklyn since arriving from Los Angeles halfway through the season. However, as a productive veteran, a strong team looking to win now might be willing to offer him significant money to serve as their final piece, or even as a high-level spark plug off the bench.
If he is offered a hefty contract, the Nets, who aren’t expected to make a deep run anytime soon, may need to let him walk. Russell is a good player, but not someone you handicap your long-term future for. Should he leave, Nets on SI takes a look at three upcoming free agent point guards who could step in and replace him.
Tyus Jones
Once limited to a role player spot early in his career, the Duke product has steadily improved his numbers over the past three seasons as his responsibilities have grown.
Last season, Jones played 26.8 minutes per game, averaging 10.2 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.4 rebounds. Compared to Russell’s numbers, the two performed similarly—Russell had a slight edge in scoring, while Jones was the more efficient shooter (44.8% from the field vs. Russell’s 39%).
Jones’ basketball IQ isn’t just superior to Russell’s, it’s among the best of all time, at least statistically. Jones has led the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio multiple times, and entering this season, he held the highest career mark in that category among all players with at least 1,000 assists.
While his name may not carry the flash of other free agents, Jones is perhaps the most realistic and logical option to fill Russell’s role if he departs.
Chris Paul
After recent stints in San Antonio and Oklahoma City, the future Hall of Famer has proven that he's not afraid to join a rebuild, even this late in his career.
He’s more than a decade older than Russell and should be seeking a much cheaper, short-term deal. He’s no longer the dynamic point guard he once was, Paul still ranks among the league’s best passers (7.4 assists per game last season) and suited up for all 82 games at age 40, something Russell has yet to accomplish.
As Cam Thomas continues to establish himself as a dynamic scorer, pairing him with a willing distributor like Paul could unlock new levels for the young guard. While no one expects a dramatic turnaround overnight, Paul’s veteran presence could help instill strong habits and a sense of accountability in Brooklyn’s young core.
Dennis Schröder
Why not give it another shot?
After all, Schröder played some of the best basketball of his career in Brooklyn following a midseason trade during the 2023–2024 campaign. He was performing well enough to become a legitimate trade chip, eventually being flipped to the Warriors in exchange for De’Anthony Melton, Reece Beekman, and several draft picks.
Before the trade, Schröder averaged 18.4 points and a career-high 6.6 assists per game over 23 contests.
As someone who’s already proven he can thrive under Jordi Fernández, the 12-year veteran offers a plug-and-play option for a team still trying to identify its long-term floor general.